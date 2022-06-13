Once Human, NetEase's upcoming survival game begins closed beta tests in September

The weekend sure was an entertaining one for gamers thanks to all the summer gaming events that took place. NetEase Games played its role in the IGN Summer of Gaming by releasing the first look at their super weird survival game, Once Human. The showcase gave fans an in-depth look at what can be expected in the upcoming title. They also announced that a closed beta test will take place in September.

Pre-registration for Once Human’s closed beta test is now open and players can sign-up to show their interest through the game’s official website. Here, they will be able to test out the game and give feedback to developers about bugs, issues, and areas where they find the game is lacking. This will let NetEase polish their game so that the final product will be loved by all.

Once Human’s setting in a post-apocalyptic world doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary, but everything surrounding this entire premise is totally different and definitely quite strange. The opening of a mysterious door led to the entry of Stardust on Earth, setting it on a cataclysmic course of destruction. While most of the planet was left in an irreparable state, some humans were enhanced and given super abilities. They went on to be called Beyonders, players take on the role of one of them, as they scour the planet’s remains for resources while protecting fellow humans from monsters.

The IGN event gave a good look at some of these monsters and they’re downright creepy. You can see for yourself. Once Human will feature a PvP and PvE mode, both of which were show-off at the event. Players are free to go solo or take the help of their friends and traverse this horrific world. Keep checking out Once Human’s Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.