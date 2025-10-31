Once Human brings Palworld's adorable creatures to players in new collaboration

More human than pal

Once Human is set to team up with none other than hit creature collector Palworld

The new collab sees the Pals arrive as both collectibles and optional transformations

Meanwhile, a whole new island and scenario will be made available with collab-exclusive mechanics

I return! From my week-long sabbatical, that is. And while I may've missed some big news, such as Squad Busters closing its doors, we're not short on other big events to cover this Friday. So happy Halloween, and get ready to jump into the fun as Once Human crosses over with Palworld!

These two'll need little introduction, with Once Human being the survival shooter from NetEase and Palworld the breakout hit that combines Pokémon-esque creature collecting and battling with even crazier mechanics. But now the two are joining forces for a limited-time collaboration.

The starring addition here is, of course, Pals! You'll be able to unlock and add them to your collection permanently as part of the collab, with a special mechanic even allowing you to turn into them. Meanwhile, an entire Palworld-themed island is available for you to explore, blending the aesthetics of the two in interesting new ways.

Everyone needs a Pal(world)

The Pals will be available in all of Pnce Human's content, meaning no matter what you're jumping into this weekend and beyond, you can experience the full breadth of the collab. Of course, it's not just additional content that you can stumble across in this update. It's also an entirely new scenario with Deviation: Survive, Capture, Preserve that you'll be jumping into.

You'll need to capture and fuse Deviations in this mode before battling them (like a certain other creature collector). And that fusion mechanic is promised to be very comprehensive as you combine Pals, Deviations and all manner of other items and creatures together to create new, cute and sometimes-nightmarish creations.

