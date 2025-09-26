Once Human is set to kick off a collaboration event with Palworld next month

Pals and Meta-Humans

Pals like Cattiva, Chillet, and Chillet Ignis will join Once Human

Crossover goes live Oct 30th with a new map and rewards

Lunar Revely Visional Wheel also live

Fresh off its showing at Gamescom last month, Once Human is back in the spotlight with a huge crossover announcement. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2025, NetEase Games and Pocketpair are teaming up to bring Palworld’s Pals into the strange and shifting world of Once Human, with the event kicking off on October 30th.

Cattiva, Chillet, and Chillet Ignis are among the familiar faces making the jump to Once Human. The event introduces a brand new island map that combines Palworld’s whimsical environments with Once Human’s darker aesthetic. It’s a space where Meta-Humans, Deviations, and Pals all interact. Expect some wild new scenarios as you see Wanderers and Chefosaurus Rexs interact with each other.

In one of the more inventive twists, you’ll also be able to transform into Pals using special items. That means exploring the world through entirely different eyes. Every collaboration Pal can be unlocked for free, and the event will roll out themed cosmetics, outfits, and accessories for those who want to lean fully into the crossover vibe.

The crossover isn’t the only headline for Once Human right now. Tokyo Game Show attendees can head over to Hall 08-C03 to check out the booth, meet cosplayers dressed in-game, and pick up some exclusive swag. On top of that, early access has begun for the new scenario Deviation: Survive, Capture, Preserve, with its official launch set for October 30th.

Redeem these Once Human codes to get yourself a bunch of freebies!And if that wasn’t enough, today also marks the start of the Lunar Revelry Visional Wheel update. Under the glow of the Blood Moon, you’ll face the Lord of Moonlight and its Lunarspawn in a fight where losing means surrendering your very identity. To top it off, the Trial of Misfortune co-op event goes live in a few days, tasking you with completing some Moonlight Trials.

Download Once Human now for free.