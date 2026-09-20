Once Human codes (September 2026) - For mobile and PC
| Once Human
If you want some free Starchrom and some Activators, all you have to do is redeem the latest Once Human codes listed below. It's as simple as that!
As you probably know, Starchrom is what you use to acquire gear from the Wish Machine, which is mandatory if you want to improve your character. As for the Activators, they're a great consumable that works like a potion. If you want all these and a little more, keep on reading and don't forget to redeem the codes as soon as you can. We wouldn't want you to miss out.
If you are looking for something a little bit more relaxing than trying to survive and hold onto your backpack every step of the way, maybe you'd like some Project Entropy codes, or perhaps these Athena Blood Twins codes, if you're a big gacha fan?
New and working Once Human codes
- psych0plays - rewards (expires October 30th) (new!)
- ysa6pfr4hk - rewards
- hfxpneakdd - rewards
- GEARUP01 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50
- STARDESK01 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50
- anniv014 - anniversary rewards
- custom1year - 666 Starchom
- CONSOLEDEV - 2,000 Starchrom. 3 Gamer Pro Gift Boxes
- 2026SFOH - 1,000 Starchrom Butterfly's, Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon
- S3STREAMER - 1000 Starchrom, Butterfly's Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon
- OH25XMAS - Butterlfys Emissary Crate II, 100 Crystgins Discount Coupon, Woolen Green Dye
- CC1030YOUTUBE - Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins
- CC1030TWITCH - Faded Wings Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins
- CC1030TIKTOK - Starry Dream Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins
- 1030OHPALS -100 Paradise Coins, 1x Butterfly Emissary Crate, [100 off 500] Shop Coupon
- OHPALCROSSW - Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 100 Paradise Coins
- CC1023YOUTUBE - Glitter Hooves Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate
- CC1023TIKTOK - Ultimatum Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate
- CC1023TWITCH - Gamer Pro Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate
- OH25SEPT25 - 800 Starchrom, 100 Mitsuko's Mark, 2 Butterfly Emissary Crates
- s1newgameplay - 1,000 Starchrom, 200 Stardust Ether, x2 Butterfly's Emissary Crate
- 1030DSCP : 2000 Starchrom- 1000 Starchrom
Expired
- OMAROTM12 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate, 2 Healing Syringes (expires September 10th)
- OHCUSTOM67: Mitsuko's Mark *67
- OHCUSTOM001: Starchrom *777
- OHCUSTOMDEVI: Starchrom *1500
- OHCUSTOM002: Butterfly's Emissary Crate ? *1, Gold Ingot *100
- OHCUSTOM003: Matte Silver *1, Gold Ingot *100
- RAIDZONEDROPS - 100 Mitsuko Marks, x2 Butterfly Emissary Crates, x1 Paint:
- Lily of the Valley - Unfurl
- THANKYOU - 2,000 Starchrom
- RAIDZONE - 2,000 Starchrom
- OHS10521 - 1000 Starchrom
- OH000007 - 2 Activators, 300 Energy Link
- ohmobile2025
- QJQWWNMC4R
- ASJM36TW7Y
- XCX3R4DHKA
- RHM4TK3E6E
- PMN8TH8R7Y
- HJDPYT8KWY
- LGIOLGIO
- HALLOWEEN2024
- ONCEHUMAN1010
- JTA6DXDRYR
- TD6JFM4Y6N
- ONCEHUMAN0920
- CK4664KQW4
- OnceHumanKFBT
- OnceHumanCrow
- OnceHumanIGP
- OH777777
- 37CRASHCOURSE
- ONCEHUMAN0815
- cdym4mxdnh
- hyd7my66rt
- OnceHuman0710
- fcnx8nhxj7
- OnceHumanTBG
- OnceHumanJRpt
- ONCEHUMANNEWS
- OnceHumanLG
- OnceHumanMMOB
How to redeem Once Human codes?If you don't know how to redeem codes on mobile, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Step 1: Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen (the 3 dots).
- Step 2: Go to Settings.
- Step 3: Find the Redeem Code option located at the bottom of the screen.
- Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.
The rewards will appear automatically in your account.
How to get more codes?New codes for Once Human are usually released on the official channels, and sometimes by content creators. Given how popular the game is, we can expect more codes to be released soon. When that happens, we'll scour the internet and add them to this list so you'll be the first to claim them!
Codes not working?If some of these Once Human codes aren't working for you, make sure you are typing them in correctly. Every code needs to have some letters and some numbers. You should also remember that some codes have reached a redemption limit, which is often the case with creator codes.
About Once HumanEver thought about surviving in a post-apocalyptic world? Neither have I. Okay, maybe just briefly. Not so briefly is how well we get to experience that in Once Human, a survival where every resource matters and gathering them is a core part of the experience.
You can even build your own little base, and fight against abominations that aren't there to steal your resources, but your life. Yeah, that's not always fun. But that's pretty much how things work in games like these.
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