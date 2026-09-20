Once Human codes (September 2026) - For mobile and PC

If you want some free Starchrom and some Activators, all you have to do is redeem the latest Once Human codes listed below. It's as simple as that!

As you probably know, Starchrom is what you use to acquire gear from the Wish Machine, which is mandatory if you want to improve your character. As for the Activators, they're a great consumable that works like a potion. If you want all these and a little more, keep on reading and don't forget to redeem the codes as soon as you can. We wouldn't want you to miss out.

If you are looking for something a little bit more relaxing than trying to survive and hold onto your backpack every step of the way, maybe you'd like some Project Entropy codes, or perhaps these Athena Blood Twins codes, if you're a big gacha fan?

New and working Once Human codes

psych0plays - rewards (expires October 30th) (new!)

rewards (expires October 30th) (new!) ysa6pfr4hk - rewards

rewards hfxpneakdd - rewards

rewards GEARUP01 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50

1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50 STARDESK01 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50

- 1 Stardust Secret Crate: S13, 50 Mitsuko's Mark, 50 Stardust Source ×50 anniv014 - anniversary rewards

anniversary rewards custom1year - 666 Starchom

666 Starchom CONSOLEDEV - 2,000 Starchrom. 3 Gamer Pro Gift Boxes

2,000 Starchrom. 3 Gamer Pro Gift Boxes 2026SFOH - 1,000 Starchrom Butterfly's, Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon

1,000 Starchrom Butterfly's, Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon S3STREAMER - 1000 Starchrom, Butterfly's Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon

1000 Starchrom, Butterfly's Emissary Crate II, 100 off 500 coupon OH25XMAS - Butterlfys Emissary Crate II, 100 Crystgins Discount Coupon, Woolen Green Dye

Butterlfys Emissary Crate II, 100 Crystgins Discount Coupon, Woolen Green Dye CC1030YOUTUBE - Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins

Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins CC1030TWITCH - Faded Wings Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins

- Faded Wings Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins CC1030TIKTOK - Starry Dream Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins

- Starry Dream Combo Gift Box, 50 Paradise Coins 1030OHPALS -100 Paradise Coins, 1x Butterfly Emissary Crate, [100 off 500] Shop Coupon

-100 Paradise Coins, 1x Butterfly Emissary Crate, [100 off 500] Shop Coupon OHPALCROSSW - Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 100 Paradise Coins

- Nutcracker Combo Gift Box, 100 Paradise Coins CC1023YOUTUBE - Glitter Hooves Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate

- Glitter Hooves Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate CC1023TIKTOK - Ultimatum Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate

- Ultimatum Combo Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate CC1023TWITCH - Gamer Pro Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate

- Gamer Pro Gift Box, Butterfly Emissary Crate OH25SEPT25 - 800 Starchrom, 100 Mitsuko's Mark, 2 Butterfly Emissary Crates

800 Starchrom, 100 Mitsuko's Mark, 2 Butterfly Emissary Crates s1newgameplay - 1,000 Starchrom, 200 Stardust Ether, x2 Butterfly's Emissary Crate

1,000 Starchrom, 200 Stardust Ether, x2 Butterfly's Emissary Crate 1030DSCP : 2000 Starchrom- 1000 Starchrom

Expired

OMAROTM12 - 1 Stardust Secret Crate, 2 Healing Syringes (expires September 10th)

OHCUSTOM67: Mitsuko's Mark *67

OHCUSTOM001: Starchrom *777

OHCUSTOMDEVI: Starchrom *1500

OHCUSTOM002: Butterfly's Emissary Crate ? *1, Gold Ingot *100

OHCUSTOM003: Matte Silver *1, Gold Ingot *100

RAIDZONEDROPS - 100 Mitsuko Marks, x2 Butterfly Emissary Crates, x1 Paint:

Lily of the Valley - Unfurl

THANKYOU - 2,000 Starchrom

RAIDZONE - 2,000 Starchrom

OHS10521 - 1000 Starchrom

OH000007 - 2 Activators, 300 Energy Link

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HALLOWEEN2024

ONCEHUMAN1010

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ONCEHUMAN0920

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OnceHumanKFBT

OnceHumanCrow

OnceHumanIGP

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ONCEHUMAN0815

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OnceHuman0710

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ONCEHUMANNEWS

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OnceHumanMMOB

How to redeem Once Human codes?

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the top right corner of the screen (the 3 dots).

: Open the in the top right corner of the screen (the 3 dots). Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Find the Redeem Code option located at the bottom of the screen.

: Find the option located at the bottom of the screen. Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the Confirm button.

If you don't know how to redeem codes on mobile, all you have to do is follow these steps:

The rewards will appear automatically in your account.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Once Human

New codes for Once Human are usually released on the official channels, and sometimes by content creators. Given how popular the game is, we can expect more codes to be released soon. When that happens, we'll scour the internet and add them to this list so you'll be the first to claim them!If some of these Once Human codes aren't working for you, make sure you are typing them in correctly. Every code needs to have some letters and some numbers. You should also remember that some codes have reached a redemption limit, which is often the case with creator codes.Ever thought about surviving in a post-apocalyptic world? Neither have I. Okay, maybe just briefly. Not so briefly is how well we get to experience that in Once Human, a survival where every resource matters and gathering them is a core part of the experience.

You can even build your own little base, and fight against abominations that aren't there to steal your resources, but your life. Yeah, that's not always fun. But that's pretty much how things work in games like these.