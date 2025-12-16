Once Human debuts holiday update for 2025 with new dungeons and an island to explore

Dive into the bloodiest Christmas imaginable

Once Human is the latest to jump onto the Christmas bandwagon

Expect an entire themed island and celebration for New Year's, complete with special rewards

Meanwhile, jump into the Crimson Night Showdown event for hardcore challenges

We're fully in the throes of Christmas now. And you know what that means! Yes, it's even more festive updates. And this time, NetEase is following up its The Dawning update for Destiny: Rising with a brand-new holiday update for Once Human that brings chills and thrills this holiday season.

The main celebration here is with the new Christmas-themed island. And to celebrate the festive spirit, the tree at the centre will grow larger with player contributions, eventually offering tickets to an exclusive new minigame with some lucrative rewards fit for Xmas.

Of course, it's not all fun and games, what with the Crimson Night Showdown event also debuting. It'll feature three new dungeons in the form of the Red Vulture Combat Zone, Esoteric Altar and Hunting Grounds. They'll be available from now to January 21st and promise 10 floors of enemies to grind your way through.

More festive than festive

As you might expect, since it's been announced for both Garena's Free Fire and NetEase's other hit release, Destiny: Rising , we're also going to see another end-of-year celebration with the Starlight Gala arriving on December 30th!

The Gala will allow you to jump into an in-game party with gifts available to those who can grab them first. You'll also find interactive instruments, a photo spot and other festive decorations to explore. And alongside that, Once Human is set to run plenty of giveaways and other events throughout the holidays. So if you've not jumped in before, maybe now's the time to lock and load for Once Human?

In the meantime, if you're looking to take a gander back at some of the best releases this year, then it's time to dig into our still-growing list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) for our own picks of the best!