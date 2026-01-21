Once Human season three Visional Wheel kicks off 2026 with new, more terrifying enemies to face

Fu-sion, HA!

Once Human's latest season is here with the Visional Wheel

Absorb the powers of Deviants with the new Fusion mechanic

Dive into new Deviant Zones and take on even more powerful bosses

With its mix of cryptid and conspiracy-inspired post-apocalyptic setting and fast-paced shooter action, it's no shock that Once Human has proven popular. NetEase aren't looking to slow down on it anytime soon either, as they're coming out swinging with a host of new content for 2026.

As you might expect, Once Human season three, dubbed Visional Wheel, sees the introduction of new areas to explore and enemies to fight. But the headlining addition is that of the Fusion mechanic, and it does exactly as you might expect.

During your battles with the Deviants, monstrous enemies with paranormal powers, you'll now be able to fuse your body with certain special individuals. Doing so not only alters your appearance and grants you new abilities, but also lets you snag an equippable head based on that very same foe.

More human than human

You'll need the new powers granted by this Fusion mechanic as well. Because season three introduces evolved versions of Deviant Zones for you to explore, where the very atmosphere is poisonous, and Fusion is necessary just to survive the toxic air.

These are the Wild Deviant Zone, where giant animals prowl and melee is the only feasible option, the Mirror Zone offers a confusing new set of terrain where attacks can come from virtually any reflective surface, and the Phantasmal Zone, where illusions merge with reality. Be sure to check out our Once Human code list for some top ways to give yourself a boost ahead of tackling these!

Finally, you'll have three new powerful deviants to contend with. The Devourer, Sonivore and Hoarder Bug all possess their own novel abilities and rewards. But just don't expect them to go down without a fight.

