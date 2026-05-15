Shattered Dimension is the latest release from Cottongame that takes you to a bizarre borderworld

Shattered Dimension is out now on iOS and Android

Explore Cottongames' latest mind-bending puzzler in a strange borderworld

Solve the mystery and figure out the truth behind a labyrinthine conspiracy

One developer we've covered infrequently is Cottongame, a studio that regularly produces strange but fascinating puzzlers. Their catalogue covers everything from time-twisting love stories to strangely engrossing photo-themed puzzlers. And now, their latest entry may be their oddest yet with the release of Shattered Dimension on iOS and Android.

In Shattered Dimension, you play as an investigator heading to a strange borderworld. Your job is, as you might expect, to uncover the usual labyrinthine plot that will require adapting to this alien world and solving puzzles as you go. And believe me when I say alien, I mean alien.

Shattered Dimension uses a top-down tabletop perspective where you sift through different evidence and map out the relations between the various persons of interest that you meet. You'll have to combine classic detective work with your typical point-and-click puzzle mindset to uncover the truth behind the mystery.

Outworld

As Cottongames put it, while Shattered Dimension may follow a similar style to their previous entries, this is something that they hope will stand entirely on its own. And truth be told, the fact that it stands out from stuff like Reviver or KaCaKaCa is probably a good thing. But it still has that strangely cosy, if surreal, atmosphere about it.

Certainly, this may be their most 'out-there' yet by combining what seems to be relatively straightforward detective gameplay with a bizarre pseudo-alien world. So if you think you've got the chops to solve the mystery, you'll find Shattered Dimension available now on iOS and Android!

But if you think you need even more challenges, then we've got you covered. Because there are plenty of great releases to check out on mobile. Just have a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our curated selections!