Nightfall Kingdom Frontier gift codes (August 2025)

Equipment keys and gems that you can claim through these gift codes in Nightfall Kingdom Frontier will help you defend the base as if you were Leonidas.

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Nightfall: Kingdom Frontier
Updated on August 24, 2025

What is better than a tower defense where you can build and upgrade your base, freely move your character around, and challenge all sorts of monsters? A cute one, of course! That is exactly where this game delivers, and today we're going to look at the latest Nightfall Kingdom Frontier codes!

It's pretty similar to Survivor.io in terms of graphics, but the gameplay is completely different. You can equip different heroes, mounts and equipment, and head over into battle to challenge the evil goblins and creatures that rush towards your base.

Below you can find all the gift codes that you can currently redeem in Nightfall. So, let's check them out, shall we?

Active Nightfall Kingdom Frontier gift codes

  • WELCOME2025 - 20 Premium Equipment Keys, 20 Golden Card Keys
  • SANTAFALL24 - 20 Premium Equipment Keys
  • NIGHTFALL15K - 20 Premium Equipment Keys
  • DISCORD10000 - 10 Premium Equipment Keys
  • DISCORD5000 - 2000 Gems
  • NIGHTFALL8888 - 10 Premium Equipment Keys

Expired gift codes

How to redeem codes in Nightfall Kingdom Frontier

To redeem the codes, you can simply follow the steps I have shared below:

  • Step 1: Head over to the Settings in the top right corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Go to Account.
  • Step 3: Select the Gift Code option.
  • Step 4: Type in your Nightfall gift code exactly as shown in the list above, then hit Yes.

The rewards will automatically be claimed, so long as you've entered the code correctly.

Why are my Nightfall codes not working?

If you typed in a code that should work, but it is not, make sure that you typed it all in caps. The codes are case-sensitive, so if you don't type them in caps, the codes will not work. If you're still having no luck, chances are it's expired. 

How to get more codes?

New codes for Nightfall Kingdom Frontier are released regularly on the game's Discord server. But scrolling through Discord can be a faff, so if you're eager to keep up with the latest ones, I recommend you save this page and check it regularly! I'll add any new codes as soon as they're out. And until then, you can these redeem Scarlet Girls codes or new codes for Archero 2!

