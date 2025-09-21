Scarlet Girls codes (September 2025)

From Scarlet Girls codes, you don't only get Echo Permits, but you also get Relic Permits and many more goodies. So, I strongly suggest you claim them ASAP, because you don't really want to miss a single thing. Let's check them out!

Oh, and did you know we've ranked all the characters into a Scarlet Girls tier list? Don't forget to read that one too, so you know which characters you should recruit and use on your team.

Active Scarlet Girls codes

NOSE437 (new!)

HIGHFI61

LETGOGO

YELLOW84

BLUE653

PURPLE356

WORLD888

RED4365

WHITE812

WIND754

MOON832 - Weekly gift

GIRLSO - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box

PRE777 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 100 Purification Metal

PRE888 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 10x 10k EXP

PRE999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 3 Common Dice

SVIP777 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 100 Purification Metal

SVIP888 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 3 Echo Permits

SVIP999 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 5 Ordinary Roulette Tickets

WELCOME - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 SSR Core Stellari Selection Box

GIRLS777 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket

GIRLS888 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 3 Common Dice

GIRLS999 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box

LUCKY666 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 30 Virtual Rubik

NEW666 - 100 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits

PRI777 - 100 Diamonds, 2 Common Dice

WEL666 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Purification metal

EXC777 - 100 Diamonds, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box

LD666 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Basic Chip, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket

NOW666 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Basic Chip, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket

PH999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Advanced Roulette Ticket

TH999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Orange 1-star Equipment Selection

CBT999 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Echo Permit, 100 Purification Metal

CBT777 - 1 Echo Permit, 2 Dispatch Refresh Tickets, 2 Ordinary Roulette Tickets

CBT1106 - 500 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Advanced Roulette Ticket, 100 Purification Metal

GIRLSDC - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 1 Elementium Starsplinter

GIRLSFB - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets

MAGICLOVE - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit 1 Stellaris EXP Supply

SCARLETGIRLS - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 1 Relic Permit

CELWEEK68 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 200 Purification Metal

GIRLSFUN - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 2 Bloodstain Core

HAPPY234 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 100 Iron Probes

WISH190 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 2 Basic Chip

PARTY127 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets

SG666 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box

APPLE136 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box

TH777 - 200 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits, 4 Ordinary Roulette Tickets, 5x 10k EXP

PH777 - 200 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits, 4 Ordinary Roulette Tickets, 5x 10k EXP

SUNSHINE90 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 200 Purification Metal

Expired codes

KEY7698 - Weekly gift

MUSIC85 - Weekly gift

PLAY234 - Weekly gift

YOGA373 - Weekly gift

TEAM907 - Weekly gift

BINGO123 - rewards

LUNA889 - rewards

PEACH768 - rewards

FOREVER32 - rewards

SHARE46 - rewards

CARRY23 - rewards

PINK809 - rewards

NEBULA914 - rewards

NEBULA783 - rewards

NEBULA520 - rewards

SONG315 - rewards

LIVE159 - rewards

SNOW812 - rewards

LOVERDAY - rewards



GIRLSLOVE - rewards

rewards

How to redeem the Scarlet Girls codes?

Step 1 : Open your Profile in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the System Settings .

: Go to the . Step 3: Type in the Exchange Code in the textbox you see underneath the Music and Sound Effect Settings, then hit the blue Exchange Pack button.

To redeem these codes, just follow the steps below:

How to get more codes in Scarlet Girls?

New Scarlet Girls codes are usually released on the game's Facebook page, but also on their official Discord Server. We keep an eye on both, and we'll add any new codes right here as soon as they're out, so you won't miss a single one!

