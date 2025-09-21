Scarlet Girls codes (September 2025)
Updated on September 21, 2025 - new code added
From Scarlet Girls codes, you don't only get Echo Permits, but you also get Relic Permits and many more goodies. So, I strongly suggest you claim them ASAP, because you don't really want to miss a single thing. Let's check them out!
Active Scarlet Girls codes
- NOSE437 (new!)
- HIGHFI61
- LETGOGO
- YELLOW84
- BLUE653
- PURPLE356
- WORLD888
- RED4365
- WHITE812
- WIND754
- MOON832 - Weekly gift
- GIRLSO - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box
- PRE777 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 100 Purification Metal
- PRE888 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 10x 10k EXP
- PRE999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 3 Common Dice
- SVIP777 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 100 Purification Metal
- SVIP888 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 3 Echo Permits
- SVIP999 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 5 Ordinary Roulette Tickets
- WELCOME - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 SSR Core Stellari Selection Box
- GIRLS777 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket
- GIRLS888 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 3 Common Dice
- GIRLS999 - 100 Diamonds, 5x 10k EXP, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box
- LUCKY666 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 30 Virtual Rubik
- NEW666 - 100 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits
- PRI777 - 100 Diamonds, 2 Common Dice
- WEL666 - 100 Diamonds, 100 Purification metal
- EXC777 - 100 Diamonds, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box
- LD666 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Basic Chip, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket
- NOW666 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Basic Chip, 1 Dispatch Refresh Ticket
- PH999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Advanced Roulette Ticket
- TH999 - 50 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Orange 1-star Equipment Selection
- CBT999 - 100 Diamonds, 1 Echo Permit, 100 Purification Metal
- CBT777 - 1 Echo Permit, 2 Dispatch Refresh Tickets, 2 Ordinary Roulette Tickets
- CBT1106 - 500 Diamonds, 3 Echo Permits, 1 Advanced Roulette Ticket, 100 Purification Metal
- GIRLSDC - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 1 Elementium Starsplinter
- GIRLSFB - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets
- MAGICLOVE - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit 1 Stellaris EXP Supply
- SCARLETGIRLS - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 1 Relic Permit
- CELWEEK68 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 200 Purification Metal
- GIRLSFUN - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 2 Bloodstain Core
- HAPPY234 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 100 Iron Probes
- WISH190 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 2 Basic Chip
- PARTY127 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets
- SG666 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box
- APPLE136 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 10 Rare SSR Shard Selection Box
- TH777 - 200 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits, 4 Ordinary Roulette Tickets, 5x 10k EXP
- PH777 - 200 Diamonds, 2 Echo Permits, 4 Ordinary Roulette Tickets, 5x 10k EXP
- SUNSHINE90 - 150 Diamonds, 1 Advanced Echo Permit, 200 Purification Metal
Expired codes
- KEY7698 - Weekly gift
- MUSIC85 - Weekly gift
- PLAY234 - Weekly gift
- YOGA373 - Weekly gift
- TEAM907 - Weekly gift
- BINGO123 - rewards
- LUNA889 - rewards
- PEACH768 - rewards
- FOREVER32 - rewards
- SHARE46 - rewards
- CARRY23 - rewards
- PINK809 - rewards
- NEBULA914 - rewards
- NEBULA783 - rewards
- NEBULA520 - rewards
- SONG315 - rewards
- LIVE159 - rewards
- SNOW812 - rewards
- LOVERDAY - rewards
- GIRLSLOVE - rewards
-
How to redeem the Scarlet Girls codes?To redeem these codes, just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Open your Profile in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to the System Settings.
- Step 3: Type in the Exchange Code in the textbox you see underneath the Music and Sound Effect Settings, then hit the blue Exchange Pack button.
How to get more codes in Scarlet Girls?New Scarlet Girls codes are usually released on the game's Facebook page, but also on their official Discord Server. We keep an eye on both, and we'll add any new codes right here as soon as they're out, so you won't miss a single one!
