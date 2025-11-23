Ghost Hunters Assemble codes (November 2025)

If you want to expand your character roster, you want to redeem Ghost Hunters Assemble codes, preferably before they expire!

- checked for codes

In this idle RPG inspired by Kimetsu no Yaiba, or Demon Slayer, you choose up to five characters and send them off into battle. You'll find all the typical gacha RPG elements - levelling up your characters, starring them up using dupes, and, of course, gearing them up.

It will take a lot of time to level up and gear up all of your characters, and that's why you should use redeem codes. From Ghost Hunters Assemble codes, you'll get some free Recruit Tickets, Gold, Jade, EXP, and even Prayer Coins. They will enable you to summon more recruits and level up most of them.

Active Ghost Hunters Assemble codes

MIDAUTUMN25 - rewards

rewards INFINITYCASTLE - rewards

rewards WELCOMEDC - 300 Jade, 30k Gold, 1 Premium Prayer Coin

- 300 Jade, 30k Gold, 1 Premium Prayer Coin WELCOMEFB - 10 Recruit Tickets, 188 Jade

- 10 Recruit Tickets, 188 Jade VIP999 - 200 Jade, 1 Prayer Coin

- 200 Jade, 1 Prayer Coin VIP888 - 20k Gold, 20k EXP

- 20k Gold, 20k EXP VIP777 - 300 Jade, 30k Gold, 1 Premium Prayer Coin

- 300 Jade, 30k Gold, 1 Premium Prayer Coin VIP666 - 5 Recruit Tickets, 300 Jade, 1 Gold Chest (8h)

Expired

HPEASTER2025

DGBOAT2025

How to redeem codes in Ghost Hunters Assemble

Step 1 : Tap on your profile pic in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the yellow " Code " button.

: Open the yellow " " button. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the "Confirm" button.

To redeem all the codes, you can simply follow these steps:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes

About Ghost Hunters Assemble

If a code isn't working, it's probably because it expired. Ghost Hunters Assemble codes are not case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you want. Regardless, they do have an expiration date, and usually they are only valid for about 30 days (or less, sometimes).You can get more codes by following the Ghost Hunters Assemble Facebook page or joining their Discord server . Or, you can simply save this page and check back regularly since we'll add any new codes we find!The goal of the game is to pass as many levels as you can and claim tons of rewards that eventually help you make these upgrades. Since Ghost Hunters Assemble is an idle RPG, it will take you a while to reach max rank with your characters, so enjoying the battles and finding out various ways to make them fun is part of the experience.

If you love the genre, I strongly recommend you also check out these Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes, Magic Journey: War of Heroes codes, and the latest Brown Dust 2 codes!