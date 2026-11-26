5 new mobile games to try this week - November 26th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Experience the ups and downs of motherhood
- Take down baddies with your crocodile bestie
- Evolve into a crab because everything is crab
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Suits & Stallions
My social calendar is actually starting to fill up with holiday get-togethers as early as now - and what better way to spice things up than with good ol' party games? Instead of the usual, Suits & Stallions is offering what looks to be a classier way for everyone to spend the time, though, as it foregoes the chaos in favour of some museum-y vibes.
It's all about horse racing, by the way, as you and your friends will take your picks and try to cross a grid-based board ahead of everyone else. As you might expect, there's trickery and treachery afoot, as you can sabotage your pals to win - and that's the true test of friendship, isn't it?
2
Escape the Baby Alarm
Escape rooms offer a different kind of group activity for some social gatherings, but for Escape the Baby Alarm, it switches up the escape room formula and adds a humorous, albeit truly heartwarming, touch in the form of young motherhood. The charming puzzler's hand-drawn visuals make it even more charming, and especially so once you learn that it's all inspired by the developer's own life experience.
You'll go through the ups and downs of parenthood across 17 chapters, with 38 puzzles to solve and a lovely soundtrack to boot. If you're curious about how it all plays, Jupiter's review should give you an idea!
3
Fishing Inc
Fishing has always been a staple of RPGs, but who says it should be limited to mini-games alone? Apparently not Snapbreak, as Fishing Inc will have you fishing all day to grow your pixel-art collection.
I gave this a go when it was in early access, and the gameplay loop is as you'd expect - you tap to catch fish, then you sell said fish to earn money. You then use earned money to buy upgrades for your rod and better boosts for your skill tree. There's a "Perfect Catch" bar you need to tap for an even better haul, all so you can fill up your lovely collection of fishy friends.
4
Everything is Crab
I feel like this is one of the most unhinged concepts I've ever encountered, and that's not at all a bad thing! Everything is Crab is essentially a Survivors-like where you consume all kinds of creatures to evolve - perhaps into a crab-like creature, or perhaps not. It's all about tinkering around with the evolutionary chain to create tons and tons of combinations - and yes, there's a LOT.
There are more than 160 different abilities to experiment with across this quirky roguelite, so the only limit is your imagination!
5
Gunboat God
If you'd rather go all-in and embrace the chaos, Gunboat God has all that and more in an arcade-style side-scrolling shoot 'em up. There are 180 levels of madcap madness to master, with 70 different enemy types you'll need to learn to take down to keep your ship intact.
Thankfully, you've got your trusty crocodile bestie named Yeti to help you on your journey, along with a variety of guns and abilities to level up. And if all that action hasn't gotten your interest piqued yet, then the talking crocodile most definitely will.