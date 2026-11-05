5 new mobile games to try this week - November 5th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Smash piggy banks because bills demand to be paid
- Become the ultimate backpacking expert
- Platform through a world where being a copycat is cool
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Bills Must Be Paid
I suppose there's nothing quite like the end of the month than being reminded of your adulting responsibilities, which is probably why Bills Must Be Paid picked November 1st for an official launch. As you might expect from the title, this incremental clicker will have you struggling to, well, pay the bills - but the cathartic thing about it is that you'll at least get the satisfaction of smashing piggy banks out of it.
You'll have all kinds of hammers at your disposal for said piggy bank smashing, which, of course, costs stamina. You can't let exhaustion get the better of you, though, because, as you well know, bills must be paid - and bankruptcy quite literally means game over.
2
Absolum Mobile
Absolum's art style was what initially caught my eye here, but honestly, the fact that it's a roguelite beat 'em up is already more than enough to pique my interest. This time around, the action-packed side-scroller is bringing mobile-optimised controls to the fray, with customisable buttons you can tinker around with to keep the four varied heroes you can choose from in tip-top shape.
And with full controller support, co-op gameplay, and cross-progression on mobile and PC, I'd say Talamh's in good hands!
3
Mika: Dungeon Backpacker
I've been seeing this backpack management trend a lot lately, and given I've played my fair share of them recently, I'm not at all complaining! This time, SuperPlanet's putting the world of Stonia on offer, and despite the seemingly cutesy title (and art style), it's actually a much grimmer setting than you might expect.
The continent is apparently turning into dungeons, and it's up to Dungeon Supporter Mika to save the world. You'll step into each tile not knowing what it holds, but whether it's a fatal trap you're falling into or a bloodthirsty Mimic waiting for the right moment, you'll need to use your powers of backpack organisation to survive every run. It's the backpack handler's job to give those ungrateful heroes their supplies, after all, so you're pretty much the true hero here.
4
Heir of the Dog
If you've still got a Halloween hangover, perhaps a little bit of Jekyll and Hyde might suffice? Heir of the Dog takes the classic tale and adds a humorous twist to it, and with charming pixel art to boot! The point-and-click mystery will have you searching high and low across Victorian London for clues on a missing dog, with plenty of hilarious hijinks in between.
The main protagonist is named Cummerbund Bandersnatch, for one thing. For another, it takes inspiration from Monty Python, so you know you're in for a treat - if you're up for shelling out $14.99 a pop!
5
Copy Cats
Cute cats in a mobile game is a plus as it is in my book - even more so when there's multiple copies of them! This aptly titled platformer tasks you with creating copies of yourself to solve tricky puzzles across a strange lab, where you can use your titular Copy Cats to stack up high and reach unreachable places.
You might even need to manipulate your clones just to get your main cat to the exit, because when there's a missing cat involved, you need to do everything in your power to help it find its way back home.