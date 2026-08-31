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Ahead of the Game - Fishing Inc is incremental tapping but with pixel-art fishies

If only fishing were that simple

Ahead of the Game - Fishing Inc is incremental tapping but with pixel-art fishies
By Catherine Dellosa
|
Android
  • Tap to catch fish
  • Earn money then catch even more fish
  • Time your taps right to get the perfect catch

It's all about tapping the day away in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

While I've never really seen the appeal of fishing in real life - stranding myself out in the endless sea in a tiny boat doesn't do well for my phobia of sea creatures - it's a different story when it's virtual fish in a virtual pond. Fishing mini-games are a staple of old-school RPGs for a reason, and in Snapbreak's Fishing Inc, you get to do that and only that day in and day out.

a pond surrounded by greenery where you tap to catch fish

This incremental game will have you tapping away to catch all sorts of fish in all sorts of locations, and as you go along, you'll earn money, unlock more rods, and catch even better fish. What's interesting is that you can also use your hard-earned money to unlock upgrades in a skill tree, whether that's making sure the day's catch earns you more money or widening the bar that lets you make the "perfect catch".

Here's the thing - each time you tap to catch a fish, a bar will pop up with a tiny green centre, in which you'll need to tap at the precise spot to bag the Perfect Catch. It won't be easy at first, but that's what the skill upgrades are for.

skill tree with fishing upgrades

It's all pretty much tapping away until you get what you want and need, all presented with charming pixel art and plenty of cosy vibes. It certainly beats heading out to sea IRL!

So, how do you play Fishing Inc?

As always with this series, Fishing Inc is out now in early access of Google Play, and I haven't encountered any ads. It's also pretty polished enough as it is, in my experience - and with Snapbreak, you're almost always certain you're getting a good deal. That means now's the perfect time to give it a go if you want to live the fishing life before this is officially out!

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Fishing Inc
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.