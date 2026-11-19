5 new mobile games to try this week - November 19th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Throw pesky humans to the dungeons as a spunky 12-year-old
- Run your own thrift shop with plenty of cosy vibes
- Fill the screen with the colour brown just because
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Thrifty Business
For me, management sims always have that inevitable level of stress that just gets worse and worse as you progress. Thrifty Business, however, seems to subvert all that, as while you're tasked with managing your own thrift shop, it supposedly does so in a totally chill, totally low-pressure way.
That alone is enough to pique my interest, to be honest, but couple that with its charming visuals and 90s-inspired aesthetics and I'm sold. The sim lets you unlock furniture and decor as you go along, with over 500 cosmetic items you can tinker around with - and the best part of it all is that the first 60 minutes are free for you to try!
2
Lil' Guardsman
My little 12-year-old niece is, I feel, the smartest kid in the world, but even she's not capable of throwing people to the dungeons to keep her kingdom's affairs in order. In Lil' Guardsman, the eponymous Lil is tasked with exactly that, as she's left on gate guard duty by her dear ol' dad. What's doubly more adorable here is that she'll have to deal with all manner of creatures from goblins to elves, and even might have to deal with - god forbid - humans!
It's essentially a border control sim, but with fantasy shenanigans you'll need to investigate throughout your shift. There are more than a hundred different characters whose fates you'll tangle and untangle, so you'd best get your deduction skills on point.
3
Rogue Adventure
We've got another roguelike in our list this week, and I'm not complaining! Rogue Adventure is a dungeon-crawling RPG with procedurally generated elements where you combine cards and unleash epic skills onto unwitting foes to win.
The turn-based deck-builder features over 15 different classes you can experiment with across four modes, and if you're feeling a little competitive, you can even duke it out with other players in tournaments that refresh every week. The many, many card combos take centre stage here, of course, so suffice it to say you're spoilt for choice.
4
PUBG Mobile Flash
With the PUBG live-action adaptation having just been announced, everyone's probably looking for ways to dive into the battle royale either as a complete newbie or as a returning veteran just to refresh their shooting skills. Which is why I think PUBG Mobile Flash comes at just the right time, offering all of us a lightweight alternative to dominating Erangel.
The keyword here is "lightweight", with a smaller download size of under 0.96 GB on Android (that's under 1.75 GB on iOS). It's no secret that games are getting heftier and heftier these days, so having something like this in your back pocket with the same optimised experience is definitely a godsend. You can choose what you download, so the maps and modes are available on an "as needed" basis.
5
Brown
Bart Bonte is at it again with his series of colour-themed puzzlers, and this time, it's Brown that's taking the spotlight.
At its core, Bonte's puzzles are all about filling the entire screen with whatever colour's in the title, so for this one, you'll need to do just that across 50 levels. Some puzzles are a simple matter of putting two and two together, while others need a little bit more logic to figure out - thankfully, there's a handy hint system to help you out in case you ever get stuck!