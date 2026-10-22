5 new mobile games to try this week - October 22nd, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Find a missing NPC with some fourth-wall-breaking logic
- Feed your creatures and watch them evolve in different ways
- Form words à la Scrabble, but with multipliers thrown in the mix
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Crushed in Time
Spinning off from There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension, Crushed In Time offers a quirky point-and-click adventure where Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are all about the humour - and it's out now on iOS! It's all pretty meta from here, as you're essentially trying to solve the case for a game within a game.
You'll travel through time to get to the bottom of things, as an NPC from the Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson video game has gone missing. You can expect plenty of fourth wall-breaking shenanigans, and a very distinct visual style too.
2
Seolhwa Dungeon
I love a pixel-art roguelike RPG, even more so if it's got a distinct cultural twist to it. Seolhwa Dungeon takes inspiration from Korean folklore and thrusts you into a dungeon-crawling adventure across four main dungeons and seven mini ones that branch off from there. Combat is a turn-based affair where you'll traverse everything from royal cemeteries to shadowy fox dens, and when you perish - and you most likely will - the dungeon reinvents itself for another go.
There are 14 species and 12 classes to tinker around with, though, so if at first you don't succeed, try again with a different build, as they say!
3
Momolitos
This indie gem takes the creature-collecting genre and adds a food-based twist in Momolitos, and you can now get your hands on this charming adventure on iOS. The thing about these creatures is that you get to tinker around with more than 400 different forms depending on what they eat - so, essentially, feeding them directs their evolution, which is an interesting element I don't think I've ever seen elsewhere before.
Of course, there are plenty of hidden locations and cool puzzles to explore too, and given that it's designed, illustrated and programmed by a solo dev, it makes it even more impressive!
4
Sifu
If you'd rather duke it out across something that's…not as wholesome, Sifu has finally arrived on mobile to bring brutal death and destruction to both iOS and Android. It's supposedly optimised for touchscreens, so you should be able to bring on the pain on your smartphone - provided you have 6 GB of RAM or more, that is.
In any case, for the uninitiated, the third-person brawler tasks you with taking vengeance on countless foes, with you growing stronger after each death. Every time you're reborn, however, you get older and older in age - which doesn't exactly bode well for your lifelong mission, does it?
5
Beyond Words: A Word Roguelike
If you're a Scrabble fan, you'll likely be extremely familiar with the rules of Beyond Words. Either that, or you'll probably have to rethink everything you think you know about the board game, as this Balatro-like adds its own modifier-filled twist!
Essentially, you'll form letters and words and have a go at different combinations to hit insane modifiers across more than 300 abilities - and you really will need them if you're going to take on the 30+ Boss challenges that await. The roguelike mechanics boost the replayability, so at $4.99 a pop, you just might be getting your money's worth.