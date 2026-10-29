5 new mobile games to try this week - October 29th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Fly through space as a feisty feline
- Make your way back to Earth across a pixel-art point-and-clicker
- Cook up a storm with famous pirates aboard a floating restaurant
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Astro Burn
Aptly dubbed a "cute-em-up" by the developers themselves, Astro Burn is retro-inspired arcade chaos where you play as a feisty feline making its way through the vastness of space.
There are all manner of dangers to dodge and enemies to destroy, but thankfully, Astro's got lots of power-ups to collect to help you survive the madcap mayhem. It's got all the bells and whistles that a proper bullet hell shooter should, and when you add a cute cat companion to the mix, I'd say that's more than enough reason to give it a go.
2
The Captain
Speaking of space, the only thing that makes it even scarier is if you ever got lost in it, which is exactly the case in The Captain. I feel like it has that Ministry of Broadcast feel to it, which adds to the gravity of it all - no pun intended.
The pixel-art point-and-click adventure tasks you with saving the human race - as if navigating your way back home isn't challenging enough. As the titular captain, you'll need to make difficult decisions down to which civilisations you're choosing to rescue or destroy. It's not space drama without a few sacrifices, after all.
3
One Piece: Grand Gourmet
Now, if you'd rather cook up a storm in a faraway land instead, One Piece: Grand Gourmet has all the ingredients you'll ever need! Well, you'll try your best to gather those ingredients first, at least, since you're playing as a new staff member at the Baratie floating restaurant from One Piece fame.
The restaurant management sim will have you crafting culinary delights alongside the Straw Hat Crew, with more than 200 pieces of furniture you can use to prettify your set. And with over 400 characters from the franchise dropping by, there's plenty of fanservice here - for $12.99 a pop, though.
4
Bleach Mirrors High
I suppose anime adaptations are a bit of a thing this week, with Bleach Mirrors High also getting its time in the spotlight! The officially licensed RPG introduces an entirely new narrative that's set after the Thousand-Year Blood War, so expect to see a lot of fresh faces (alongside fan-faves, of course).
As a Soul Reaper, you'll get to customise your own avatar and even shape your own Zanpakuto. Combat is a stylish affair too across your squad of three, with card-based attacks, cool combos, and tons of tactical tricks you can tinker around with!
5
Kettle Street: Cosy Life Sim
And while I tried my best to add a horror-themed entry to my list this week, I just couldn't resist adding Kettle Street instead, because while it's a cosy life sim, it also supposedly follows the same season you're dropping into it - which means getting started with it now should immerse you in a whole bunch of Halloween shenanigans in Kettleby.
So, whether you're driving around delivering parcels or clearing tables at the local cafe, you'll have plenty to keep your hands full, all while getting to know your neighbours at the same time. And it's all made for mobile too, with completely offline play to boot!