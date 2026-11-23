Escape the Baby Alarm has its own charm, from the moment you see the graphics that come with it. This narrative-driven puzzler is all about becoming a parent, losing yourself, being exhausted, and trying to find your own way to heal. The gameplay is a mix of almost comic book-like stories to scroll through and puzzles that make sense if you look around for a bit.

Many of these moments are very relatable if you have ever had a baby. Organising your baby's items, trying to make a mobile, cleaning your house. There are lots of moments that show the frame of mind of a newborn. Some honest panels of struggling to believe in yourself. Moments of needing to clean your house so that you can then watch over your baby. There's even a sort of boss fight full of puzzles where you are trying to defeat your own self-doubt.

It's a very interesting game, full of colour, and the various puzzles are really well thought out. Each of the puzzles does have three hints as well as a screenshot that shows you the answer, if you do get stuck. There aren't often timers, but there is sometimes someone who will knock out the things that you've done, so you need to put them back in. The puzzles have a nice variety and flow to them.

I found the little storybook elements of the game to be lovely too; some of them feel very empowering. There is a lot of content in Escape the Baby Alarm - from the puzzles to the chapters to little diary entries that are written by the developer, really showing personal moments and their own feelings when it comes to the birth of their baby. This very much feels like fumbling through someone's diary!

Escape the Baby Alarm is all about discovering who you are after having a baby, finding your own voice, and making sure that you are reflecting on your own self as well, so that you can be the best version of yourself. It's trippy, in the best sort of way, and really draws you in.