Neverness to Everness unveils new launch collaborations with Porsche and Persona 5

Neverness to Everness is gearing up for launch and going big with new collabs

Persona 5 and Porsche are both slated to appear with a guest soundtrack and car, respectively

NtE is shaping up to be a major new force in mobile, if it can deliver on its ambitious aims

For whatever reason, the GTA-like seems to be a new trend in mobile gaming. Be that the roleplay-focused OneState or anime-style Ananta. But Neverness to Everness is the next to hit launch, and one we've been keeping a close eye on as it promises to come out of the gate swinging.

Certainly, the two major collaborations they've showcased ahead of launch only affirm that. For one, on the streets of Hethereau, you'll be able to hop behind the wheel of the Porsche 918 Spyder, all while enjoying the hit soundtrack of Persona 5 Royal and The Phantom X, both on your in-game car radio and walkman.

Not only that, but two of the debut recruits have also been shown off, starting with Nanally, a cat girl with incredible acrobatic abilities, and the time-manipulating Hotoro. Both will debut in their own 14 and 21-day banners, respectively.

Friends in high places

The open-world freedom of what Neverness to Everness and those like it promise will be a real make-or-break moment, in my opinion. After all, part of the appeal of games such as Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row and the like is that they're very open, and not exactly all that limited.

That kind of freedom could conflict with the monetisation and other elements of Neverness to Everness. But, if it does manage to pull off what it promises (and the immense production values of collaborations like this could prove it) when it launches April 29th, then it could be a real trend-setter on par with something like Genshin Impact.

Still, in the meantime, if you're looking for a more classical RPG experience, then you can always see what we've got for you to try. Just dig into our mobile review of Hyke: Northern Lights to see what this retro-style adventure has to offer.