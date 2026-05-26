Neverness to Everness will add new characters and Porsche collab in version 1.1

More driving!

Neverness to Everness launches version 1.1 Dreamwalk Corridor on June 3rd

New characters, Lacrimosa and Chaos, headline the update

Adds locations, events, and a Porsche 918 Spyder collaboration

Neverness to Everness has its first major update landing in early June, and after a month that included some backlash over AI-generated assets, Hotta Studio is clearly trying to erase that from people's minds with version 1.1, Dreamwalk Corridor.

The update brings two new characters. Lacrimosa arrives first, running from June 3rd to 24th, followed by Chaos from June 24th to July 8th. Both have their own limited boards, new outfits, and city hangouts.

New locations are in as well. Sunward Island and Corridor of Echoes open up, alongside a Porsche collaboration that adds the 918 Spyder as a drivable vehicle. There's also a new property, Pegasus Residence, and a collaboration outfit for Appraiser called Perfect Partners. The Porsche tie-in seems like it could be a good fit, given how much emphasis the supernatural ARPG has put on driving.

Events are running throughout June and into July. What's Baking turns you into a Bagel creator, Underground Circuit is a six-racer combat race setup, and The Long Dream ties into Lacrimosa's arrival. Beyond the Rails: Uncharted Circle introduces an Anomaly Metro called Ghost Train with a passenger manual you're meant to follow, which sounds like it could go sideways quickly.

The optimisation roadmap is fairly extensive. Controller responsiveness improvements, mobile performance fixes, vehicle auto-drive, phone customisation, new fast-travel points, and a mute option for Taygedo during cutscenes. That last one in particular suggests enough people complained about it that Hotta felt the need to address it specifically. One quick search and I know why.

Version 1.1 also marks the RPG’s expansion to Steam, Epic Games Store, Galaxy Store, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. So, if you've been waiting for a non-mobile version, that's coming soon.

Neverness to Everness version 1.1 Dreamwalk Corridor launches on June 3rd.

Before you jump in, grab the latest Neverness to Everness codes to give yourself a head start.