Neverness to Everness kicks off its 1.1 update today along with a suite of new collabs

Neverness to Everness is kicking off its 1.1 update today with Dreamwalk Corridor

Jump in and take on an all-new story chapter to unlock an additional location anomaly

Or recruit the latest S-rank character to your side with Lacrimosa!

As we cross the hump of the week, you're probably already thinking about what you'll be playing this weekend. And one recent major launch was Neverness to Everness, with Perfect World Games now launching their major 1.1 update! Packed with new stuff to do and places to explore, it might just be what NtE needs to draw players in.

Version 1.1 of Neverness to Everness is available now, and includes major new additions to the city of Hetereau. A new main story chapter sees you headed out to rescue Nanally, while finding out the truth of Daffodil's betrayal. Completing that will unlock the new Corridor of Echoes location anomaly, while our Neverness to Everness tier list gets a new entrant with the debut of the new S-rank character Lacrimosa.

Echoes of eternity

After the controversial reveal that certain assets in Neverness to Everness were AI-generated (or assisted), it would seem Perfect World Games are eager to shake off that stigma. Although this new update is a step in the right direction, their latest suite of collabs may seem like a bit of an overcompensation.

And I do mean 'suite' as in a lot of. Because Neverness to Everness is collaborating not only with car manufacturer Porsche, but also with web browser Opera GX and cream puff chain Beard Papa. All these are taking place throughout June, and while no doubt welcomed by fans, for those still sceptical it may seem tantamount to burying the recent news.

Either way, I've no doubt that the chatter about Neverness to Everness won't be lessening anytime soon. So, if you want to make your voice heard, why not cast your nomination for the People's Choice Award at our sister site's Mobile Gaming Awards? Show off your love for a particular mobile favourite, and they might just take home the metaphorical gold.