Neverness to Everness (NTE) codes (April 2026) - Free Elite Hunter Guides, Annulith, and more

You just started playing NTE, and you want to get your hands on all the freebies you can to kickstart your journey - I understand, and I'm here to help. I created this article sharing the latest Neverness to Everness codes, so you can get a bunch of free Dyes and Annulith from the beginning.

The codes will grant you much more than just Annulith, though - you'll also get Senior Hunter Guides and Beetle Coins, which will help you upgrade your characters pretty quickly. So, let's check them out!

Active Neverness to Everness (NTE) codes

NTENANALLYGO - 100 Annulith, 5 Senior Hunter Guides, 5 Colorless Dye, 6000 Beetle Coins

- 100 Annulith, 5 Senior Hunter Guides, 5 Colorless Dye, 6000 Beetle Coins NTE0429 - 100 Annulith, 2 Elite Hunter Guides, 2 Chaotic Dye, 12000 Beetle Coins

- 100 Annulith, 2 Elite Hunter Guides, 2 Chaotic Dye, 12000 Beetle Coins NTENOWTOENJOY - 100 Annulith, 5 Rising Hunter Guides, 5 Light Dye, 4000 Beetle Coins

- 100 Annulith, 5 Rising Hunter Guides, 5 Light Dye, 4000 Beetle Coins NTEGIFT - 50 Annulith, 5 Rising Hunter Guides, 5 Light Dye

- 50 Annulith, 5 Rising Hunter Guides, 5 Light Dye 504980102FKGOVNS - 20000 Beetle Coins, 1 Gubichi Original Flavor Chips, 30 Annulith

- 20000 Beetle Coins, 1 Gubichi Original Flavor Chips, 30 Annulith NTEHAVEFUN - 3 Rising Hunter Guides, 3 Light Dye, 3 Manhole Thug

Expired

There are no expired codes for NTE right now.

How to redeem codes in Neverness to Everness

Step 1 : Press ESC or go to your Menu (on a mobile device) in the top right corner.

: Press or go to your (on a mobile device) in the top right corner. Step 2 : Tap on the 3 dots next to your character's name, right under the battery percentage.

: Tap on the next to your character's name, right under the battery percentage. Step 3 : Select Redeem Code .

: Select . Step 4: Type in your code, and hit Confirm.

You can redeem all the codes by following the steps below:

How to get more codes?

Are the codes not working, or do you not see the rewards?

More codes will be released on the official social media platforms of the game. Usually we get new codes with new updates and around holidays, but also with the release of new characters. To make things easier, you can bookmark our article to stay on top of all the new releases!The codes might take a little while to arrive in your mail. That's perfectly normal, so make sure to give it a couple of minutes.

Codes for Neverness to Everness are case-sensitive! Make sure you type them exactly as we've written them, or they won't work. The best way to redeem them is to copy/paste without any spaces.

About Neverness to Everness

From cheerful characters to deadly abominations, Neverness to Everness covers pretty much everything you can imagine. It's an RPG where characters have their own personality, and that is clearly reflected in how they interact with you.

Your goal is to manage all the disturbances appearing around the city by putting an end to them. That means, you have to slowly upgrade your characters, level them up and gear them up, so you can deal with increasingly stronger enemies.

You'll form a team of up to 4 characters, each one providing a unique set of skills. It's an exciting game, and if you keep on developing the relations between characters, I'm sure you're going to have a blast.

Beyond NTE, we've also got Mongil Star Dive codes and Dicero redeem codes. So check those out if you're playing either of those games!