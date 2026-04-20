Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is out now on iOS and Android, bringing a twist to the JRPG series

It's time to Smash/Grow with the latest Dragon Quest mobile spinoff

Craft your party of three adventurers and save the land of Valdecia

Take on iconic Dragon Quest monsters with Survivors-inspired isometric action

The Dragon Quest franchise casts a long shadow on the world of JRPGs, preempting even the hit Final Fantasy franchise. And really, how could it not with a mix of classic adventuring gameplay and visuals crafted with the help of Akira Toriyama himself?

Now, Square Enix is taking another crack at breaking through in mobile with the launch of Dragon Quest Smash/Grow! Mixing Survivors-like isometric battles and familiar JRPG growth and levelling, it sees you taking on the role of a nameless hero once more in the process of saving the world.

In particular, you'll be working to save the world of Valdecia from the Rifts, tears in space-time where classic Dragon Quest monsters lurk. Journey through various levels in distinctive dungeon locales, before battling it out with the climactic 'alpha' boss at the end of the Rift.

[Insert brainworm sound-effect here]

As stated in my review of Dragon Quest Smash/Grow , this is one where I personally was left feeling quite cold, but I've no doubt many of you will enjoy it. This is a classic grow-and-grind focused RPG, but with a satisfying amount of nostalgia for fans of the Dragon Quest franchise.

And while I found the addition of so many 'automatic' elements underwhelming, the crisp 3D graphics, genuinely diverse amount of classes and abilities on offer make this one you should absolutely check out. Even if it's not one I found myself wanting to stick with personally.

Looking for more exciting RPG action to play on mobile? Well, while Dragon Quest Smash/Grow offers an interesting twist on the format, we've got plenty more familiar picks to choose from. Take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some of our top choices for adventures in worlds of sci-fi, fantasy and beyond.