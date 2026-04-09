OneState looks to offer something for roleplayers and life-simulationists alike as it hits global launch

A GTA by any other name...

OneState, the roleplay-centred life-sim, is now available on iOS and Android

Step out into a modern city and attain wealth and luxury by any means necessary

The release version includes a host of reworked animations and other changes

It used to be that roleplaying online was purely the domain of TTRPG enthusiasts and Second Life players. But in recent years, stepping into the shoes of another version of yourself has become decidedly more mainstream. This is something that OneState, which has just hit global launch on iOS and Android, wants to capitalise on.

Now, I'll be frank, it doesn't take a genius to see where OneState is taking its inspiration. Plopping you down in a digital version of Los Angeles, it's up to you to decide how you pursue the goal of riches and luxuries, be that legitimately or via more... nefarious means.

Yes, if you're a GTA V enthusiast, you're likely aware of the dense roleplay scene revolving around its multiplayer. And OneState, it seems, seeks to capitalise on that with a brand-new digital version of the roleplay experience. That includes its focus on realism, action and flashy sports cars.

I'll take two number nines...

The emphasis on roleplay here will, I reckon, be the make-or-break point for OneState. GTA V is a Rockstar product, so it has a dense amount of content to dig into, as well as the typical action-packed drive/run/shoot gameplay you'd expect. OneState is looking to compete with that, and its launch version includes a host of reworked content, including new animations and parkour.

OneState certainly stands out by seeming much more competently made than other GTA contenders on mobile. And judging by early reactions to its beta build, the new reworks of districts and other systems will address what made it second-best for many players.

In the meantime, if you'd rather take a load off and enjoy something more laid-back, you can jump into our list of the best games like Stardew Valley for other life-sims with a much cosier focus.