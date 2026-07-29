Netflix Minigolf challenges you to score across Squid Game's arenas and amidst Demogorgons in a new phone-as-controller TV game

Game night just got even more chaotic

Boot up the game on your TV

Connect your phones and pick your Netflix-themed characters

Play chaotic minigolf across elements of Stranger Things, Squid Game and more

There seems to be something in the water, as we've been seeing a lot of phone-as-controller releases on mobile lately. There's Batman and He-Man joining the bandwagon, Eterspire making the leap, and Netflix itself going Unhinged. Honestly, it's too often to be considered a coincidence now, and perhaps it's something we might see even more of in the next few months - but for now, there's Netflix Minigolf as the latest in the trend!

This chaotic party game is, as you might expect, riddled with different golf courses you can take on. The twist is that these are all themed after Netflix franchises, which I just think is an ingenious move. Imagine swinging away while Demogorgons from Stranger Things make a mess of your ball, or trying to score a hole-in-one across Squid Game's deadly arenas.

Now, add couch co-op to all that, and I'd say chaos inevitably ensues (or perhaps you'd like something a tad more traditional with our list of the best multiplayer games?).

So basically, how this works is that you turn on your TV, link your phones (up to three) to Netflix, and get pranking to sabotage each other while playing golf. The selling point here is supposedly that you don't need extra hardware to play - all you need is your phone and your TV, with no ads and in-game purchases, either.

You also get to pick from the lineup of Netflix characters from Eleven to Queen Charlotte, and there's even supposedly a KPop Demon Hunters update coming soon - and that's always a hit.

In any case, if you've been looking for a new way to mess with your best buds on game night, Netflix Minigolf might just be the thing. We talked about this recent trend too on the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, which is dropping later today if you're curious!