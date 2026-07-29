Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village add some OG farming to your modern life sim, out now on mobile

Back to the harvest

Both 3DS originals are now available to purchase on mobile

Farm crops, raise animals, and befriend the locals

Customise your land and unlock DLC cosmetics

Harvest Moon has been a household name in the farming sim genre since the first in the series dropped in 1997, and with now over 30 games in the franchise, it's a fan-fave for a reason. While it's never quite taken off on mobile, perhaps 3DS conversions will have better luck - and that's exactly what Natsume Inc has done with the launch of Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village.

These cosy adventures are available for $9.99 a pop on both iOS and Android with a limited-time discount. And if you're not quite familiar with them, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley sees you caught in a snowstorm and helping a Harvest Sprite save the valley by righting what's wrong with its seasons. Harvest Moon: Skytree Valley, on the other hand, tasks you with revitalising the seven Skytrees in Skytree Village to empower the Harvest Goddess and revive the land.

For both sims, you'll plant crops and customise the land the way you like. And, most importantly, you'll get to befriend the locals and maybe even tie the knot along the way! Both of these also have their own DLC where you can score extra cosmetics and characters, so I think it's safe to say there's plenty of content to keep you going for a long time.

Now, while I personally have never really gotten hooked on life sims and farming sims, that doesn't mean I don't see their appeal. It's a hugely popular genre for a reason, and part of that is the allure of stealing away to an idyllic countryside life to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city - which is always lovely.

If you're keen on giving these two a go, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village are now available to buy on iOS and Android!