Eterspire takes the "massive" in "massively multiplayer" and lets you play on a massive screen - your Apple TV screen, to be precise

Bigger screen, bigger fun

You can soon play Eterspire on Apple TV

Cross-play is supported

More than 500,000 players and counting

I have to hand it to Eterspire - it's not very often you come across an indie MMORPG that's as constantly updated as this. We're pretty much covering them each time, but for this particular news piece, it's a tad different in that it's not an in-game update per se, but rather a really cool real-world progression.

What I mean is that Eterspire is somehow stepping beyond its normal walls by leaping into your TV screen - your Apple TV screen, to be precise. On August 3rd, you can expect to explore Aetera via a proper tvOS release, and with full cross-play supported to boot!

I feel like this is a huge win for the indie MMORPG, especially since it's not a mega-franchise IP or anything. To have a tvOS launch is really cool, and it'll mean players can keep their journey going while seamlessly switching between devices. It's also bringing an added layer to the "multiplayer" in MMO, as a bigger screen means more couch time, and more couch time means more social interactions at home and beyond.

And that honestly sounds really awesome. Eterspire now boasts more than 500,000 players, so I don't doubt this new platform will add to that number even more.

I also find it interesting how games are shifting more and more towards TV-based play, with the recently updated Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite I covered two days ago, and even the Netflix-based Unhinged that our deputy editor Stephen gave a go. I suppose how players play will keep evolving as device connectivity becomes more and more advanced, and to have something like Eterspire join the bandwagon is a lovely thing to see.

In any case, if you're on the lookout for more multiplayer quests you can embark on with your besties, why not have a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android to get your fill?