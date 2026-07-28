Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis' Classic Mode challenges you to beat the campaign with the original loadout

Classic Mode will limit you to one hero alongside the original towers and spells

It comes as part of the series' 15th anniversary celebrations

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis launches on September 24th

Kingdom Rush is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, which is an impressively long time on mobile, as we often say. To commemorate the occasion, Ironhide Studios has unveiled a new game variant for us to enjoy when Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis arrives later this year. It's called Classic Mode, and I'm sure you can probably guess what it involves.

If not, here's the lowdown. Classic lets you take on the full campaign under a different rule set where you're limited to one hero on the battlefield alongside Barracks, Archers, Mages and Artillery towers as your defensive options. Each will possess their original upgrades and specialist paths, too. Just to truly make it feel like 2011. Finally, you'll also have access to the Rain of Fire and Reinforcements spells.

It's simultaneously a lovely, nostalgic nod to the original and, most likely, a serious challenge. Particularly for anyone who's developed a penchant for a new tower or hero. I'll probably beat the campaign normally before taking this one on since my tower defence skills aren't the best. I'm sure our resident Kingdom Rush fan Will - who has ranked every entry in the series - is going to tackle Classic Mode from the off, though.

Back to the start

Genesis is shaping up quite nicely, then. I played the demo not so long ago and came away fairly impressed with what it's offering. Admittedly, none of it is going to blow your mind if you're au fait with the series. However, I'd argue that innovation isn't always necessary, especially when you have a loyal fan base who is happy with more of the same without going overboard on tweaks and changes.

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis will launch on the App Store and Google Play on September 24th as a premium game that costs $6.99 or your local equivalent. You can pre-register for your preferred platform using the buttons below.