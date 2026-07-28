Some of You May Die tasks you with building an unbeatable, autobattling army

Some of You May Die is available now for iOS and Android

It's a premium roguelike autobattler

You can upgrade your army's abilities and stats by spending gold you earn in battle

The autobattler genre isn't waning in popularity at the moment, with a new one popping up seemingly every other week. It's not quite gacha RPG levels of saturated, but we're certainly not short of them. The latest is Some of You May Die from developer Jordan O'Leary, and it's available now for iOS and Android.

The key thing to point out straight away is that this isn't free-to-play. Yeah, I saw a few ears perk up at that. Some of You May Die is a premium offering. And while I don't immediately dismiss free-to-play stuff, there is undeniably something appealing about knowing you're getting the whole package for a one-off payment.

As for what you do, well, there doesn't seem to be much of a story, at least not according to its storefront descriptions. Instead, the focus is more on the armies you build and send into battle. Is there much need for a story when there's warring to be doing? I suppose not.

But it's a sacrifice I am willing to make

You start with nothing and slowly build up your army however you choose. That might be quantity over quality, overwhelming your opponent with sheer numbers, or perhaps you'd prefer to invest in a few select units, allowing them to strike down enemy soldiers with their bolstered powers. There are plenty of options, too, with abilities, stats and rerolling all possibilities here. Plus, you can test your skills in singleplayer or multiplayer.

Outside looking in, I have one issue. While looks aren't everything, Some of You May Die certainly isn't the prettiest. It has a sort of pixel-art style, though it's fairly rough compared to some of the beauties we get on mobile these days. This isn't helped by most of the units being quite generic. That certainly won't bother everyone, but it's worth mentioning.

Some of You May Die is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a premium game that costs $4.99 or your local equivalent. If you're interested, you can purchase it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.