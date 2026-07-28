Payop unveils new brand as official Gamescom 2026 Cosplay Village sponsor

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After several difficult years for the games industry, Gamescom has offered a welcome sign of long-awaited momentum by selling out its exhibition space for the first time in the event's history. It reflects a renewed confidence from leading companies in live events, and for good reason.

The annual Cologne gathering isn't just another trade show – it's the industry's pilgrimage, where both fans and professionals can enjoy the unique culture and new opportunities the industry provides. It's against that backdrop that payments platform Payop has announced its sponsorship of the event's Cosplay Village.

The payments platform has announced that it will sponsor the dedicated cosplay section at Gamescom 2026, using one of the event's busiest community spaces to debut a new brand identity built around a simple premise: payments should be the least memorable part of playing a game.

Developed alongside branding agency Fedoriv, the refreshed identity places players at the centre of Payop's strategy, arguing that payment flows should be fast enough to disappear into the background rather than interrupt a session just as someone's about to buy that cosmetic they definitely don't need.

"When creating Payop's new positioning, we put the player at the very centre of our strategy," said Fedoriv. "In the gaming industry, payments often become that classic buzzkill — they break immersion and pull players out of the moment. The updated brand emphasises simplicity, emotional lightness and true seamlessness."

While the new visuals may be the most obvious change, Payop says the rebrand reflects a broader strategy focused on helping game studios, publishers, marketplaces and digital platforms deliver frictionless payments across global markets.

CEO Anastasiia Semenkova admitted the company eventually decided to leave branding to the experts.

"We stubbornly tried to build the Payop brand ourselves until we came to a clear realisation: Payop has deep expertise in payment services and infrastructure, not in visual communication," she said. "We partnered with the Fedoriv agency to express the Payop team's spirit and our approach to business through colours and visual elements."

Choosing the Cosplay Village as the launchpad is perhaps fitting. While Gamescom's business halls are where deals are signed, the cosplay community embodies much of what makes the event special. Equal parts craftsmanship, creativity and enthusiasm, it's a reminder that the games industry ultimately exists because millions of people love spending time in the worlds developers create.

And if your payment process is doing its job properly, they'll spend less time looking at checkout pages and more time enjoying those worlds.

Payop will showcase its new branding throughout Gamescom 2026 and meet attendees at the Cosplay Village during the event in Cologne from August 26 to August 30.