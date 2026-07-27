Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles invites you to put on your detective cap (or Bat-cowl) and solve crime in Gotham City via Amazon Luna

Let the super-sleuthing begin

Boost your game night with some Bat-themed detective work

11 episodes to dive into, free for Prime subscribers

Coincides with the launch of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

It's been an interesting trend lately that's expanded what we know to be "mobile games" in this era - and that's having adventures we can play on our TV screens using phones as controllers. Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles is the latest announcement in that space, which sees you diving into Batman's world exclusively on Amazon Luna.

Anything related to the World's Greatest Detective is always an instant winner in my book, so I might just be a tad biased with my excitement for this one. But since it's launching in just a few days - on July 31st, to be exact - I think it's safe to say that any Batman fan would be rightly hyped. This also coincides with the release of Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video, which is another trend I've been seeing lately, especially with the latest update to Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite last week.

Essentially, you'll be helping Bats solve crime in Gotham City using your phone and together with your crew, which means it's time for a detective-themed game night with up to 4 players at home. You'll get to team up with Renee Montoya to study crucial evidence and get to the bottom of cases across 11 episodes; plus, the whole thing's got a lovely noir vibe set in 1940s Gotham City, so it definitely adds to the atmosphere as you attempt to crack the case.

The appeal here is that you don't need to download or install storage-heavy games on your device, as you can play from Amazon Luna using your phone as your controller. And if you're a Prime subscriber, that whole experience comes entirely at no extra cost.

Apple also has a similar thing, as I covered with Eterspire making the leap to tvOS last week, just like Netflix is doing with Unhinged too. Have you personally tried any of these out-of-phone experiences yourself? I'd love to know!