Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite ramps up game night by adding Robot, Spikor, and 80 new cards to the deckbuilder

It's an Amazon afterparty in Eternia

New heroes and villains join in

Anti-Eternia biome added

Now up to 6 players

It's an exciting week for fans of the He-Man franchise as Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is getting a bonus content update tomorrow, which is perfectly timed for the Masters of the Universe movie debuting on Prime Video. I'd say it's the best time to head back into Eternia if you've been missing the gang, especially since Luna's update to the deckbuilder is bringing new characters and cards to the fray.

Prime members get to enjoy this for free, and it's all about "the more, the merrier" with the Amazon Luna GameNight collection bumping the player count up from 1-4 players to 1-6. You'll be spoiled for choice too as Roboto will be joining the fight alongside Spikor, and if you ever need a way to test your skills, you can go head-to-head with Anti-Eternia Teela, Anti-Eternia Rock Man, Anti-Eternia Shadow Beast, Anti-Eternia Man-At-Arms, Anti-Eternia He-Man, Anti-Eternia Ice Man, Anti-Eternia Horde Trooper, Anti-Eternia Horde Wraith, Anti-Eternia Ram Man and Fakor.

They've got "anti" in their names for a reason, after all - and with all these villains come a new biome aptly called Anti-Eternia too.

If you're not quite familiar with Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, it's essentially a deckbuilder where you customise different kinds of decks based on the franchise's most popular characters, with mini arcade games you can dive into with your pals. The latest update switches things up by adding 80 new cards that'll be particular to Spikor and Roboto, which brings the total up to 400 cards.

Personally, I'm not hugely familiar with the IP, but because my husband is a massive fan, we did watch the movie, and I have to admit that I enjoyed myself quite a bit. I imagine this is fabulous news for fans, of course, especially since you can play right from your phone and your TV, so there's no need to fuss about with controllers or consoles each time you feel like giving Eternia a visit.

If you're looking for other ways to feed your fandom, though, why not have a look at Skeletor: Until Next Time?