NBA Infinite codes (December 2025)

On this page, you can find the latest NBA Infinite codes as well as detailed instructions on how to redeem them.

These codes do not remain active for a long time, so try to redeem them before they expire so you won't miss out on those rewards. We will update our list whenever a new code becomes available.

If you want to know who the best players are in the game, we've got you covered there, too! All you have to do is take a look at our NBA Infinite best players guide.

Active NBA Infinite codes

There are currently no active codes for this game.

Expired codes

CHAMPION

DYNASTY

BALLER

UPGRADEROSTER

How to redeem NBA Infinite codes?

Launch NBA Infinite.

If you have a new account, you need to complete the tutorial first.

Once you are done with the tutorial, tap on the "Events" icon in the top right of your screen (see image).

On the new window that will appear, tap on "CDKEY".

Enter one of the NBA Infinite codes from our list into the new textbox. Make sure that the server and your nickname are correct.

If you did everything right, you should be able to claim your rewards.

If you are new to NBA Infinite and you don't know how to redeem codes, all you have to do is follow these steps:

About the game

NBA Infinite is a mobile basketball game available for both iOS and Android. In it, you will upgrade your favourite players and come up with the best tactics for your team. It features multiple modes, such as 1v1 pickup matches and triple threat. There are even casual modes, like a three-point contest, to test your skills.

Of course, Dynasty mode is where the real competition's at, as you face other players in 5v5 ranked games. It is an officially licensed product of the National Basketball Players Association, which means it features real NBA stars.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Shaun Walton.