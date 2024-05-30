NBA Infinite launches new Championship Chase update with fresh game mode and new cards

A new mode and new cards for existing players are available

NBA Infinite is getting a major overhaul with the addition of new cards for players

A new 5v5 mode called Hoop Hustle is also being added

The new update launches now!

While the NBA's mobile games may have had a tough time recently, with NBA All-World, the highly anticipated AR game from Niantic shutting its doors rather shortly after launch, others such as today's subject have endured. NBA Infinite is in fact about to launch one of its biggest updates yet with Championship Chase.

The biggest addition is with the new Hoop Hustle mode. Pitting you against simulated NBA Infinite stars on a single leaderboard, this new 5v5 game mode will need you to use all your skills and strategy to duke it out with some of basketball's best players.

Speaking of players, what are the new additions to NBA Infinite's already beefy line-up?

Well, the main additions are new cards for existing players, with a Legendary version of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Epic cards for Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets) and Alperen Sengün (Houston Rockets). Finally, there's a new Rare card for Evan Fournier (Detroit Pistons).

While it may seem at odds with the spirit of sports to be playing video games based around them, the NBA is undoubtedly one of the most popular leagues in the world. So it's no surprise that NBA Infinite is so popular, although we're not seeing any major additions to the roster, new cards are sure to give fans something to shoot for.

