Karl-Anthony Towns is now the face of the upcoming basketball game NBA Infinite

LightSpeed Studio and Level Infinite have announced that NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert is now the official European spokesperson for the upcoming game NBA Infinite. A PvP basketball game, NBA Infinite, is set to launch on February 17.

Gobert, a three-time NBA defensive player of the year, also won an Olympic silver medal with the French national team. NBA Infinite will include a virtual version of the NBA All-Star that you'll be able to play as. NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will act as the face of NBA Infinite. Towns will also be featured in the game along with other key players, such as De'Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, Tobias Harris, Andrew Wiggins and Jrue Holiday.

Veteran NBA announcer Mark Jones will also be featured in-game. You’ll be able to enjoy his play-by-play calls as you dominate the court. Jones hosted ESPN’s SportsCenter coverage of the NBA Finals from 1991-96 and 2007-10. He has also called multiple high-profile NBA games, such as the NBA Finals 2011.

Additionally, the game promises to feature regional sportscasters in Brazil, France and Germany, making the game more immersive globally. If you’re located in Germany, you'll enjoy hearing Michael Körner cover the games. Xavier Vaution, one of the key individuals covering basketball in France since 2012, will be the country’s in-game commentator. Finally, Brazil native Rômulo Mendonça will act as the sportscaster for NBA Infinite players in his home country.

NBA Infinite promises to offer multiple PvP modes, including 3v3 and Dynasty 5v5 modes. You can also build your dream roster and upgrade coaches to improve your team’s offensive and defensive tactics.

NBA Infinite will be available on the App Store and Google Play soon. You can pre-register now on either platform. To keep up with all the latest NBA Infinite news, check out the game's official website or follow the game on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube, or Discord.