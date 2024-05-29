NBA Infinite: Best players in every position
You can't create the best team in the league without having players that will carry your games. Here are the finest players in NBA Infinite at the moment.
Critics quickly pointed out the complex controls and greedy microtransactions. But, even they couldn’t deny that NBA Infinite is one of the best basketball games on mobile right now. Features like authentic gameplay, real-time PvP matchups, and player management systems are enticing enough for players to try and build their legacies in the best basketball league in the world.
While building your legacy, you need the best players on your team. You want to fill every position with the finest fit so you always have the highest chance of winning. So, here are the five best players in NBA Infinite for every position. These players will fit in effortlessly in any team, give their best every time, and elevate the level of the whole team.
1
Best Point Guard - Stephen Curry
When it comes to Point Guards, NBA Infinite has some great options. Players like L. Doncic and K. Irving are solid options if you’re looking for players under 2 million. Lamelo Ball is an even cheaper option who, in the right hands, can outperform some of the most expensive Point Guards in the game.
However, when it comes to the best of the best, there’s no better player to fill the Point Guard position than Stephen Curry. Yes, he’s crazy expensive. But he’s worth every penny.
If money is not a problem, sign Stephen Curry and your team will have the best Point Guard in NBA Infinite. For those on a budget, Lamelo Ball should be the perfect Curry substitute.
2
Best Shooting Guard - James Harden OR Devin Booker
For Shooting Guard, choose one of these two guys. James Harden is expensive, costing over 4 million. But he brings in a lot of Strength, the best 3-PT in the game, and some of the best finishing. On the other hand, Devin Booker is cheaper. Plus, he’s a quicker player and better at dribbling and defending.
So, when choosing a Shooting Guard for your team, decide whether you want Strength and Finishing or Speed and Dribbling. Once you finalize your tactics, the choices are obvious.
3
Best Small Forward - Jason Tatum
Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard are all great Small Forwards in NBA Infinite. But, all three of these are crazy expensive. Durant is almost 6 million and Lebron James costs 7.5 million. The rookies James and Durant are cheap, but those cards are equally weak too. And I’ll never understand the price tag of Kawhi Leonard. Forgo his insane Stealing, and he’s an average card at best. That’s why, my pick for the best Small Forward in NBA Infinite is Jaston Tatum. He’s the most well-rounded SF in the game who can dribble, Pass, Shoot, and pop up anywhere on the court with equal effectiveness. On top of that, he costs under 1 million and is available in abundance.
4
Best Power Forward - Anthony Davis OR Giannis Antetokounmpo
You have two great options to choose from for the Power Forward position- A. Davis and G. Antetokounmpo. These two players, although playing the same position, are poles apart. While Davis is more agile and defensive, Antetokounmpo relies on his strength and speed to go for all-out attacks. His dunk, layup, dribble, pass, and steal stats are some of the best in the game. Davis, on the other hand, excels in blocks, defence, and rebounds. He’s also great from mid-range.
Do consider their price tags too. Anthony Davis costs a whopping 7.1 million and is available in abundance. Giannis Antetokounmpo is 2.62 million but there are only 49 of his cards in the game right now.
5
Best Joel Embiid - Center
There are TEN Centres in NBA Infinite right now and Joel Embiid is the best of the lot in every aspect. Yeah, Nikola Jokic has a strong case but he costs 1.8 million. Joel Embiid costs half of that and performs just as well in every game mode available in NBA Infinite. He’s a much better interior, defends a lot better, and can drive the whole team forward. Joel’s shooting isn’t half bad either. The only thing he lacks is a bit of playmaking. But, with enough upgrades and skills unlocked, you can drill that into him too.
The game has been out since February 2024 and the players' roster and meta look quite stable at the moment. That’s why the list of best players in NBA Infinite will stay relevant for quite some time. However, whenever the meta sees a shift, this guide will be updated accordingly. Make sure to check back when new players get added to the game.
