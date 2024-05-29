NBA Infinite: Best players in every position

You can't create the best team in the league without having players that will carry your games. Here are the finest players in NBA Infinite at the moment.

Critics quickly pointed out the complex controls and greedy microtransactions. But, even they couldn’t deny that NBA Infinite is one of the best basketball games on mobile right now. Features like authentic gameplay, real-time PvP matchups, and player management systems are enticing enough for players to try and build their legacies in the best basketball league in the world.

While building your legacy, you need the best players on your team. You want to fill every position with the finest fit so you always have the highest chance of winning. So, here are the five best players in NBA Infinite for every position. These players will fit in effortlessly in any team, give their best every time, and elevate the level of the whole team.