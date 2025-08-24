Demian Saga codes (August 2025)

Are you on the hunt for some active Demian Saga codes? Good - then keep reading, because we've got a complete list of redeem codes right below, and if you want lots of freebies, these will surely come in handy.

These Demian Saga codes will help you get free Treasure Maps and much more, so even if they don't grant you a million summon tickets, I guarantee you, they'll be more useful than you think.

You can also use these Super Snail codes, or codes for Legends of Mushroom, if you're eager to get free gifts in some of these games as well. There are others, of course, look around, but let's get back to...

Active Demian Saga codes

No current active codes

Expired codes

codePose (valid till March 31st)

(valid till March 31st) book100 (valid till February 28th)

(valid till February 28th) WoodCode (valid till February 28th)

(valid till February 28th) SuperCard (valid till February 28th)

(valid till February 28th) AkeCode (valid till February 28th)

(valid till February 28th) StoneDeal (valid till February 29th)

(valid till February 29th) GigaCode (valid till January 31st)

(valid till January 31st) Change (valid till January 31st)

(valid till January 31st) ElyCode (valid till January 31st)

(valid till January 31st) MyTool (valid till January 31st)

(valid till January 31st) PoseCode (valid till December 31st)

(valid till December 31st) bookST (valid till December 31st)

(valid till December 31st) EveCode (valid till December 31st)

(valid till December 31st) Crystal (valid till December 31st)

(valid till December 31st) MapAkroth (valid till December 31st)

(valid till December 31st) StoneGood (valid till November 30th)

(valid till November 30th) GigannMap (valid till November 30th)

(valid till November 30th) PendGift (valid till November 30th)

(valid till November 30th) ElysnMapp (valid till November 30th)

(valid till November 30th) PSkill (valid till October 31st)

(valid till October 31st) PoseMaap (valid till October 31st)

(valid till October 31st) ExpnGold (valid till October 31st)

(valid till October 31st) EverMapp (valid till October 31st)

(valid till October 31st) CardRandom (Valid til October 31st)

(Valid til October 31st) GoodStones - 3000 Faded Engraved Stones, 500 Clear Engraved Stones - (Expires September 30)

- 3000 Faded Engraved Stones, 500 Clear Engraved Stones - (Expires September 30) MapGigan - 3 Treasure Map (Gigantria) (Expires September 30)

- 3 Treasure Map (Gigantria) (Expires September 30) UpMate - 5 Gear Nation Change Ticket, 30 Advanced Gear Upgrade Material - (Expires September 30)

- 5 Gear Nation Change Ticket, 30 Advanced Gear Upgrade Material - (Expires September 30) AkrothMap (Valid till September 30th)

(Valid till September 30th) MapElysn - 3 Treasure Map (Elysion) - (Expires August 31)

- 3 Treasure Map (Elysion) - (Expires August 31) MyHeart - 5000 Hearts, 30 Mysterious Building Tools - (Expires August 31)

- 5000 Hearts, 30 Mysterious Building Tools - (Expires August 31) MapPose - 3 Treasure Map (Poseia) - (Expires August 31)

- 3 Treasure Map (Poseia) - (Expires August 31) STbook - 100 Random Strategy Book - (Expires August 31)

- 100 Random Strategy Book - (Expires August 31) EveEve - 3 Treasure Map (Everwood) - (Expires August 31)

- 3 Treasure Map (Everwood) - (Expires August 31) Akrooth - 3 Treasure Map (Akeroth) - (Expires August 31)

- 3 Treasure Map (Akeroth) - (Expires August 31) TalentStn - 500 Talent Material Box, 100 Advanced Talent Stone - (expires July 31st, 2024)

- 500 Talent Material Box, 100 Advanced Talent Stone - (expires July 31st, 2024) GigaGiga - 3 Treasure Map (Gigantria) - (expires July 31st, 2024)

- 3 Treasure Map (Gigantria) - (expires July 31st, 2024) Pendantt

ElyEly

SkillPt

PoseMap

GoldnExp

EverMap

RandomCard



SpringDS



GoodStone



RumRum



GiganMap



GearPower



ElysnMap



UpgradePark



2024MAP01



BookRandom



Welcome2024



Goodbye2023



MerryXmas



HeroCard



RandomBook



GoodPowder



GearIsGood



DemianPark



EverwoodMap



TritonUpdate



GigantriaMap



AkerothMap



PoseiaMap



OctWeekend



FateUpdate



ElysionMap



THANKYOU



CAFE10000

How to redeem Demian Saga codes

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Head over to the Account tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 3 : Select the Enter Coupon button.

: Select the button. Step 4 : Type in any of the active codes , then hit the button that reads " Use Coupon ".

: Type in any of the , then hit the button that reads " ". Step 5: Check your in-game Mailbox. All the rewards for the codes redeemed will be sent there.

To redeem the codes is extremely simple. Just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

Usually, new codes are issued monthly, so all you need to do is keep an eye on this page, and we'll add them as soon as they're out. Demian Saga codes are issued on the game's official social media pages. But, as mentioned, we'll update you as soon as we find new ones.

If you're a fan of Demian Saga, you might be interested in checking out some of the other best RPGs for Android when you have a minute! You can also check out our Demian Saga tier list if you need some help putting together a strong squad.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.