Love and Deepspace codes active in August 2025

No matter if you're team Rafayel, Zayne, Xavier, or even Sylus, you will need plenty of items to make your journey easier. I've personally put a lot of time and heart into this game, and Love and Deepspace codes made it a lot easier to upgrade the cards I needed. So, I've decided to gather all of the codes right here and show you how you can redeem them to get Diamonds, Stamina, Gold and other gifts.

All active Love and Deepspace codes

ZZZZZZ - 22 Diamonds, 222 Stamina

22 Diamonds, 222 Stamina HAPPINESS - Stream rewards

Stream rewards DEEPSPACE4 - Stream rewards

Stream rewards ZONGZI2025 - 200 Diamond, 10,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 1 Speedup Cube, 10 Bottle of Wishes: R

200 Diamond, 10,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 1 Speedup Cube, 10 Bottle of Wishes: R 20250528GIFT - 200 Gems, 100,000 Cash, 100 Stamina

200 Gems, 100,000 Cash, 100 Stamina 520DAYBYDAY - 200 Diamonds, 520 Stamina

200 Diamonds, 520 Stamina 2025WOMENSDAY - 200 Diamonds

200 Diamonds LYSKJIFULA - Photo sticker

Photo sticker FLYHIGH - Photo Items (Snowing Skyline, Skysoaring Bunny, Gleaming Skyline, Blazing Skyline, Wishsending Fishie, Cloudcleaving Seal)

- Photo Items (Snowing Skyline, Skysoaring Bunny, Gleaming Skyline, Blazing Skyline, Wishsending Fishie, Cloudcleaving Seal) DEEPSPACE2 - 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold, 200 Stamina

- 200 Diamonds, 20k Gold, 200 Stamina 20240715 - 10 Empyrean Wish

Don't know how to win the heart of the one you set your eyes on just yet? We've got the perfect Love and Deepspace guide to help you with that!

Expired codes

How to redeem codes in Love and Deepspace?

Step 1 : Open your profile page.

: Open your profile page. Step 2 : Tap on Settings.

: Tap on Settings. Step 3 : Select More.

: Select More. Step 4 : Open the Redeem Code option.

: Open the Redeem Code option. Step 5: Type in your code, then hit the Exchange button.

BESTGIFT | XMASLM2024 | DEEPSPACE3 | 20250122 | LnDxgachagaming | 100DAYS | ZONGZI | 520EVERYDAY | KEEPLYSK | LYSKGOODME | 2024WOMENSDAY | TIEDUP | 100000FOLLOW | 3DLOVE | love2024 | LnDxLuca | LnDxFulgur | LnDxUki | LnDxIke | LOVEDEEP8888 | LOVEDEEP1004Here is the step-by-step process on how you can redeem Love and Deepspace codes:

How to get more Love and Deepspace codes?

Sometimes, Love and Deepspace codes are released on the game's official social media accounts, and other times, they are released during livestreams. But if it's too much to keep track of everything, this article should come in handy. We're constantly on the lookout for newly released codes, and we'll add them here as soon as they're out!

So all you need to do is bookmark this page and check back regularly, so you won't miss a single one. For instance, some of the codes released are only valid for a short period of time, as is often the case with these things. So, for that reason, I'd recommend checking back weekly.

You can also grab free coins for Solitaire Grand Harvest, or redeem these Cookie Run Tower of Adventure codes that will get you a boatload of Crystals!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.