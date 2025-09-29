Blade & Soul Heroes codes (September 2025)

Who can resist the call of free stuff? To help make things more fun, we've shared all the latest Blade & Soul Heroes codes for your freebie-claiming pleasure.

With engaging battles and plenty of heroes to take out into the battlefield, Blade & Soul Heroes brings something a little different from the other entries in the franchise. The best part is that you can play it however you want!

It's essentially an MMORPG where you summon heroes and deploy 5 of them to help you in your quests. The key is to deploy heroes that have good synergy, which is why we've crafted the ultimate Blade & Soul Heroes tier list as well.

You can get free Hero Recruit Plaques from the codes, which are used for recruiting new heroes. It would be a pity to miss out on all these, so be sure to claim them if you want exclusive rewards!

Active Blade & Soul Heroes codes

HAPPYWEEKEND - 5 Hero Recruit Plaques

Expired

HEROESLAUNCH

How to redeem codes in Blade & Soul Heroes

Step 1 : Open the Menu (3 horizontal lines) from the top right corner of the screen.

: Open the (3 horizontal lines) from the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings (bottom right corner of the screen).

: Go to (bottom right corner of the screen). Step 3 : Head over to the Account tab.

: Head over to the tab. Step 4 : Tap on the Register Coupon button underneath the account link status icons.

: Tap on the button underneath the account link status icons. Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit OK.

The rewards can be found in your in-game mailbox and are valid for approximately 30 days. Don't forget to claim them from there!

How to get more freebies?

New Blade & Soul Heroes codes are released on the official social media accounts of BNSH, or on their Discord server. However, to make everything a lot easier for you, we've added them all to this list, and we'll continue doing so whenever a new one is out. So, if you don't want to miss a single one, you can just save this page and check it regularly.

