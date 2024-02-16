NBA Infinite is landing on iOS and Android on February 17th after a whopping 4 million pre-registrations

NBA Infinite will launch on February 17th

Pre-registration sign-ups have now reached 4 million

Karl-Anthony Towns will be the official icon athlete

Level Infinite and LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS have finally announced the release date for NBA Infinite, letting players express their love of the game with an officially licensed mobile adaptation. Landing on iOS and Android on February 17th, the real-time PvP title will launch to coincide with the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Boasting more than 4 million pre-registrations, NBA Infinite lets you create your very own legacy on the court across 3v3 matches, 1v1 duels, or Dynasty 5v5 modes. "NBA Infinite is a game built from the ground up with players in mind," says Anthony Crouts, Senior Director, Level Infinite. "Our team is dedicated to creating an experience that matches everything fans love about basketball. Together with the NBA and the NBPA, we have delivered a game that fuels their passion with an immersive experience right on their phone."

Karl-Anthony Towns will be the official icon athlete, and if you'd like to know more about the game, we've also covered its basics in a separate news article.

On the hunt for more titles where you can flex your sports prowess? Why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to get your fill?

"NBA Infinite offers the NBA a unique opportunity to engage our fans and bring them closer to the players, the league and each other," says Adrienne O’Keeffe, VP of Global Partnerships & Media at NBA. "We look forward to bringing the excitement of the NBA to our fans around the world so they can compete anywhere and anytime."

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by heading on over to the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.