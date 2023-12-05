Level Infinite announces officially licensed basketball game NBA Infinite for iOS and Android

Dominate the court with your dream NBA team

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have revealed their upcoming mobile title, NBA Infinite. An officially licensed title, NBA Infinite lets players go head-to-head on the court with various PvP modes. Partake in PvP 3v3 and Dynasty 5v5 modes or pit players against each other in 1v1 mode. Players will recruit current NBA players to build their dream roster and upgrade coaches to better their team’s offensive and defensive tactics.

NBA Infinite also offers solo modes where players can strive to become an MVP. Of course, there are already a variety of basketball games available for iOS and Android. So, if dominating the court sounds satisfying there are plenty of titles for you to check out while awaiting the launch.

By pre-registering on the App Store or Google Play, players can gain access to exclusive in-game rewards. These rewards can be claimed upon the game's launch. Additionally, NBA Infinite players can enter the official NBA Infinite Launch Sweepstakes, where they'll have a chance to win the Ultimate NBA Infinite Fan Pack, which includes tickets to a 2024-2025 NBA regular season game of the winner’s choice. Fans can learn more about the sweepstakes on the game’s official website.

“We’re committed to crafting an authentic NBA gaming experience that fuels fans' love of the game,” says Level Infinite Senior Director Anthony Crouts. “NBA Infinite offers realistic visuals, intense real-time PvP matchups, and an ever-growing roster of fan-favorite players. We can’t wait for everyone to lace up their sneakers and hit the court."

NBA Infinite aims to let fans express their love for basketball by collecting and upgrading players and competing in fast-paced multiplayer sessions. NBA Infinite will launch for iOS and Android in 2024. Prospective players can stay up to date on the game’s latest news by following NBA Infinite on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube or by visiting the official website.