Palmon Survival tier list - because not every pal(mon) is created equal (January 2026)

Every Palmon has an affinity for either Water, Fire, Electric, or Earth - and our Palmon Survival Tier List can help you maximise each one.

Palmon Survival is a monster catcher RTS with gacha mechanics. With our Palmon Survival Tier List, we’ve compiled a list of all the best Palmon based on their versatility and overall effectiveness.

Attack type Palmon will serve you best in combat, while non-attack types will have specific skills that make them ideal for taking on certain jobs around your base. Of course, non-attack types can still deal devastating damage in battle when properly upgraded and equipped.

All UR Palmon can also evolve into an even stronger Palmon. However, since the evolved UR Palmon are the strongest of the bunch and it takes a great deal of time and resources to evolve them, we’ll be sticking to their original forms for this list.

Palmon Survival Tier List

S Tier Palmon

Character Rarity Element How to Obtain Ninjump UR Water Hatch Ghillant UR Earth Hoofrit UR Fire Sanctums and Altars Mantleray UR Electric Level 1 Sanctum Fingenue UR Water Sunken Altar Barkplug UR Electric Level 2 Sanctum

A-Tier Palmon

Character Rarity Element How to Obtain Dolphriend UR Water Level 5 Sanctum Abuzzinian UR Electric Thundering Altar Baboom UR Earth Level 4 Sanctum Regalion UR Water Altars Gnashley UR Water Altars Statchew UR Earth Level 3 Sanctum Lucinda UR Water In-app Purchase

B-Tier Palmon

Character Rarity Element How to Obtain Blazeal UR Fire Level 6 Sanctum Snowkami SSR Water Sanctums Battereina UR Electric Lucky Egg Hatch Incieneraptor SSR Fire Hatch Squeezel SSR Water Hatch Meowdam SSR Water Hatch

C-Tier Palmon

Character Rarity Element How to Obtain Emboa SR Fire Hatch Thunderclawd SSR Electric Sanctums Platyputz Water Hatch Kilohopp SR Electric Hatch

D Tier Palmon

Character Rarity Element How to Obtain Herculeaf SR Earth Hatch Flouffant SR Earth Hatch Graffity SR Earth Hatch Auktyke SR Water Hatch Spinchilla SR Earth Hatch

Each Palmon has an affinity for either Water, Fire, Electric, or Earth. Choosing your team based on your opponents is key, as every element has its strengths and weaknesses.

Ninjump

Ninjump is a versatile water-type Palmon and likely one of the first UR Palmon you’ll collect, as it’s available from a server’s launch. His first ability, Flow Like A River, deals high damage to a single target. His Crash Like the Waves ability greatly increases his attack skill, and his Strike Like a Waterfall ability allows him to throw 3 shuriken, dealing damage to all enemies. Technically, it's more of an assassin, but Ninjump’s versatility means it also works well as a tank.

Ghillant

It may take a bit of time for you to track down this earth attack type, but believe us - Ghillant is well worth the wait. Arguably the strongest Earth-type Palmon, Ghillant is a proper tank with high health and defence. Its Shadow Surge skill, when fully upgraded, deals over 4000% damage to one target and lets Ghillant take 20% of the damage dealt to teammates for 8 seconds. Additionally, its Battle Rage ability causes all back-row Earth Pamon to take up to 30% less damage, which offers a huge advantage in battle.

Hoofrit

Hoofrit is an incredibly strong fire attack-type Palmon that deals serious damage to a single target with its Fiery Charge Ability. Hoofrit’s Blazing Volley attack deals high damage to back row Palmon with a chance to stun them for 2 seconds. You can make your Hoofrit even more formidable by equipping it with HP boosting equipment.

Mantleray

Mantleray, an electric attack-type Palmon, uses Lightning Bolt to heavily damage a random back row enemy. Its Stinging Spark ability increases critical rate, helping turn the tide against tough foes. With Electric Burst, Mantleray fires three electric bombs at random enemies, dealing solid damage.

Fingenue

Fingenue is a water attack-type UR Palmon that packs an incredible punch. Her Waterspout ability deals over 8000 per cent damage to a single target when fully upgraded. Fingenue’s Ocean’s Favor ability lets her deal an extra 30% damage. An absolute powerhouse, Fingenue is a must-have for your team.

We hope you enjoyed our Palmon Survival tier list. Some Palmon are available from server launch, while others require the server to be live for a specific period before they spawn, so you may need to be patient. You might also want to check out our list of active Palmon Survival gift codes.

And if you need more character rankings in your life, we've also got an extremely comprehensive Arknights Endfield tier list and Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list!