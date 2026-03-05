Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list
Dark Knight, Dictator, Nezha and the rest of the characters are compared by their usefulness on this Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list.
Updated on March 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.23.32 - Latest Addition: Sea Captain
If your goal is to assemble a powerful team, I'm here to give you a hand. Today, we're taking a look at the Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list we've created, where we have ranked all the available heroes into tiers.
When you start playing, you will receive a few free heroes - those are okay until you start running into tougher enemies, which is when you need to adapt your team and pick heroes that are actually known to perform well. Below, you will find a complete list ranking all of them, so you know exactly who to invest your resources in and who to skip.
How to pick the best heroes in Mini Heroes Magic ThroneIt's not as simple as deploying all the Mythic heroes into a team and calling it a day. The synergy heroes have is kinda important, because you will need to fill different roles: there are supports, front liners, and damage dealers. All of them should have a spot on your team, and since you can have up to five heroes in a team, you need to make sure it's solid from front-to-back.
For instance, we have Mars, who is the starting hero everyone gets for free - he is a Warrior + Tank, which means he is ideal as a front-line hero. Then, we have heroes like Snowoman, who is a Support + Control hero. She deals damage, but her main role is to provide utility to the team. Lastly, we have heroes like Captain Pilot, who is a Marksman + DPS, which means he's a main damage dealer. He will only do damage, no matter which ascension you reach with him.
I recommend you always have at least one Tank/Warrior, one Support, and the rest can be DPS. That's a general rule of thumb for when you think about the heroes you choose.
Now, let's take a look at our actual Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list, so you know exactly who to aim for!
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Sea Captain
- Shadow Fiend
- Observer
- Templar
- Arcane Saint
- Monkey King
- Dark Knight
- Holy Healer
- Baphomet
- Silence
- Radiant Paladin
- Gunslinger
- Witch Dictator
- Shadow Master
Dark Knight can dispel all debuffs with his ultimate, on top of gaining a massive shield. He can also grant the shield to his allies whenever they get some type of crowd control, and the damage he deals with his battle skill is just unholy. He's easily a top-tier hero.
Witch Dictator is a master of AoE damage, since her ultimate skill, Frost Echo, can bounce off enemies and explode, dealing a lot of damage. She can also reduce the enemy movement speed, almost bringing them to a halt. Witch Dictator is a must-have end-game.
2
A tier
- Thrall
- Silver Warrior
- Wine Immortal
- Swordevil
- Jungle Envoy
- Nezha
- Li Bai
- Snowoman
- Warlock
- Two-headed Dragon
- Hela
- Abyssal Queen
- Captain Pilot
- Whirlpool Ninja
Snowoman is a hero you get for free in the mail, and she is extremely good as a support. She can also deal damage (pretty good damage, too!), but she excels at restoring allies' energy.
Captain Pilot can stun enemies and also deal good AoE damage. His kit is quite fun, having a Molotov Cocktail that can also deal true damage (damage that ignores defences) and knocking enemies back. When maxed out, he can also be S tier.
3
B tier
- Iron Fan Princess
- Foxy Spirit
- White Ox
- Whaley Imp
- Masked Ninja
- Soul Doll
- Diva
Foxy Spirit is a mage who focuses mainly on executing enemies. Her ultimate is designed to target the melee enemy with the lowest HP, but when combined with her Soul Snatcher Orb, she can also bring enemies' HP down pretty fast thanks to the true damage. Sadly, there are slightly better options than her, and that's why she's in the middle of our Mini Heroes tier list.
Diva is a Legendary hero who can buff allies' DMG Reduction and heal them. She is a great support who can come through in the right situation. Diva's special skill can also boost allies' ATK Speed (and move speed), which works great with heroes like Captain Pilot.
4
C tier
- Lucifer
- Lady Pan
- Medusa
- Ironblade Mixed-Race
- Skeleton King
- Little Deer
- Moon Goddess
- Hidden Ninja
- Red Hood
- Fire Sorceress
Skeleton King is decent as a melee fighter, but only at the start of the game. He could go to B tier with the right team, only because of his aura that grants a lot of lifesteal to melee allies - this only applies if you have a full melee team, though. So, he's highly situational.
Lucifer is a hero who, although Mythic, is kinda subpar compared to the others. He is not worth bothering with unless you have nothing better to play at the start. His kit only deals some damage over time and reduces the enemy's healing and energy regen.
5
D tier
- Mermaid Princess
- Cowboy Killer
- Otherworld Prisoner
- Mars
- GooGoo Fish
- Roar Warrior
- Radiant Angel
- Loli
- Wizard
- Jungle Archer
- Snow Hunter
- Little Goblin
- Bamboo Hat
This tier only has Epics for the most part. There is no point upgrading any of these heroes beyond what is absolutely necessary to pass the first few stages. Since you get a lot of summons (7777, in fact), there is no point at all in upgrading any of the heroes in this tier.
