Dark Knight, Dictator, Nezha and the rest of the characters are compared by their usefulness on this Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list.

Updated on March 5th, 2026 - Version: 1.23.32 - Latest Addition: Sea Captain

If your goal is to assemble a powerful team, I'm here to give you a hand. Today, we're taking a look at the Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list we've created, where we have ranked all the available heroes into tiers.

When you start playing, you will receive a few free heroes - those are okay until you start running into tougher enemies, which is when you need to adapt your team and pick heroes that are actually known to perform well. Below, you will find a complete list ranking all of them, so you know exactly who to invest your resources in and who to skip.

How to pick the best heroes in Mini Heroes Magic Throne

It's not as simple as deploying all the Mythic heroes into a team and calling it a day. The synergy heroes have is kinda important, because you will need to fill different roles: there are supports, front liners, and damage dealers. All of them should have a spot on your team, and since you can have up to five heroes in a team, you need to make sure it's solid from front-to-back.

For instance, we have Mars, who is the starting hero everyone gets for free - he is a Warrior + Tank, which means he is ideal as a front-line hero. Then, we have heroes like Snowoman, who is a Support + Control hero. She deals damage, but her main role is to provide utility to the team. Lastly, we have heroes like Captain Pilot, who is a Marksman + DPS, which means he's a main damage dealer. He will only do damage, no matter which ascension you reach with him.

I recommend you always have at least one Tank/Warrior, one Support, and the rest can be DPS. That's a general rule of thumb for when you think about the heroes you choose.

Now, let's take a look at our actual Mini Heroes Magic Throne tier list, so you know exactly who to aim for!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.