Legend of Elements tier list for beginners, PvE, PvP and farming
Whether it's PvE, PvP or farming, there's a lot of choice in Legend of Elements. Thankfully, our tier list will make picking the right characters for each a lot easier.
Legend of Elements is a new 3D idle RPG from Joy Net Games. In this game, you're invited to explore a vast, seamless open world with a large variety of biomes: thick forests, mountain valleys, sprawling oceans. But tread carefully, as demons and dragons roam this land.
After an elemental storm, the world plunged into chaos, and it's up to you to save the day using your powers. Once you choose your class, you'll begin your journey to master fire, thunder, wind and more.
But which class should you choose? Don't worry, we've got you covered with our complete Legend of Elements tier list! In this article, you'll find out which class to pick if you want to progress quickly and efficiently.
And while you're at it, why not check out our Legend of Elements code list? These redeem codes grant some nice rewards, so don't miss out.
There are only three classes in this game, so our Legend of Elements tier list focuses on which one to choose depending on your goals. Let's take a look!
1
For beginners
It mostly depends on your playstyle, but there are still a few things to keep in mind.Sorcerer
The Sorcerer is a great class for the early game since it can quickly farm enemies and gain a lot of XP. It's a ranged class that relies on elemental power. It can deal a high amount of damage while staying safe, but its HP is low, and it requires good positioning and timing.Warrior
The Warrior is similar to a Tank: it has a large amount of HP and strong defences, but its damage output is lower than the two other classes. A solid choice for players who want a reliable character.Swordsman
A precise and agile class that focuses on single-target damage. Perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced combat, but harder to master since it requires a lot of precision.
2
For farming
As mentioned earlier, the Sorcerer is perfect for farming thanks to its AoE damage. It can quickly take down groups of enemies, which also means gaining XP faster.Swordsman
Since this class is all about speed, it can be a good option for quick farming.Warrior
As a Tank, its damage output is quite low, so it shouldn't be your first choice here.
3
For PvE
This class is perfect for PvE, as long as you can master it. It's fast and deals a high amount of damage, allowing it to clear dungeons quickly.Sorcerer
The Sorcerer can safely stay at ranges while dealing solid damage. A good option for PvE, although not the best overall.Warrior
Thanks to its strong defense, it can stay in combat longer, but it's simply too slow compared to the other classes.
4
For PvP
Finally, a game mode where the Warrior truly shines in our Legend of Elements tier list! This class is perfect for PvP: tanky, reliable, and easy to control.Swordsman
A solid choice, but once again, it requires good mastery to really perform well.Sorcerer
Despite its good damage output, the Sorcerer is not recommended for PvP. It heavily relies on positioning and timing, making it less effective against faster opponents. And that concludes our Legend of Elements tier list! Be careful when choosing your class, as switching later on cost ressources. In the end, though, it all comes down to your personal playstyle.
