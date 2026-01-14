MU: Pocket Knights offers up a massive new gear update for 2026

Gear up

MU: Pocket Knights has received a new update for the start of 2026

That includes new stages, new forms of ranking and a New Year's event

Add to that additional high-grade gear and a new shop, and there's plenty to do this January!

With the launch of exciting new sequel-spinoff MU: Dark Awakening earlier this week, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the other MU release on mobile. But MU: Pocket Knights isn't about to let itself be overshadowed, as it hits 2026 swinging with a massive new content update for you to enjoy!

The headlining additions here are those of Group & Integrated Ranking. These two systems will set your rank based on data drawn from multiple servers placed in a single group. Meaning you'll have plenty more competition, but all the more prestige from climbing that ladder.

And if you needed a reason to check in during the early days of 2026, there's also the New Year's Lucky Pouch event. Hunt for Lucky Pouches to open, and nab yourself everything from growth materials to new exclusive cosmetics. If you're a fan of hack 'n slashing (and looting), you could also check out our preview of Shadowborn!

Pockets & Pouches

Of course, that's not all being added in this latest update! There's new high-grade gear in the Shadow, Evolution and Sanctuary types being added, which you can nab from both battles and the Abyss Dungeon. Speaking of which, both the Abyss Dungeon and Square of Devil have had their maximum stages boosted, too.

Finally, if you need to get your hands on certain materials quickly, why not pop over to Sell-it-all Momo? Whether it's Codex crafting materials or Monster Essences, you can take the legwork out of acquiring these items by simply nabbing them from Momo instead!

But I know there are some real RPG fanatics out there on mobile who won't even stumble on this amount of content. So if you're still hungry for fantasy and sci-fi adventure, be sure to check in on our list of the best RPGs on Android!