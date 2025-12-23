MU: Pocket Knights unleashes its holiday update just in time for Christmas

Christmas in your pocket

MU: Pocket Knights is releasing its Christmas update just in time for the holidays

Grab new cosmetics, exclusive growth materials and holiday cosmetics

Meanwhile, you can also enjoy all the fun of new quality-of-life fixes for late-stage play

Yes, we're not done with updates for Christmas! And MU: Pocket Knights is definitely cutting it fine, given that it's Christmas Eve tomorrow, their holiday update is finally here. And it's not just new festive content coming to MU: Pocket Knights, but some other welcome changes too.

First of all, the MU: Pocket Knights village is getting a Christmas makeover, complete with dustings of snow and a tree. All the perfect backdrop for the Merry Christmas event also taking place, which challenges you to collect Christmas Bells & Stars. You'll be able to exchange these for growth materials to get that quick boost for the festive season.

Of course, that's still not all. There are also four new Christmas-exclusive cosmetic outfits being added too, so you can really get into the holiday spirit. Add to that the new Tarot Card growth material, and there are more ways to decorate and develop your character than ever before!

Makeover makeover

Outside the festive additions, there's also some brand-new quality-of-life fixes sure to bring in even the Scroogiest of players. Starting off with tweaks to attack and defence, as you'll now find monsters have had some nerfs and players have had buffs in battles above chapter 40.

The combination of holiday content and new tweaks is, I'm sure, going to be exciting for many of you. And while I won't blame you for taking a break from the intense action for the holidays, for those who've been eagerly awaiting them, this'll be quite the exciting set of changes.

