MU: Pocket Knights introduces new Resonance System and high-level content in latest update

MU: Pocket Knights is getting a major new update with the new Resonance System

Progress far enough, and you'll get the chance to improve the four knights for enormous new buffs

There are also new stages to dig into, and the Lunar New Year collection event

The Mu series spoils you for choice if you want to dive into this hit overseas MMORPG. Be that the action of Mu: Monarch, Origin or Dark Epoch. But if you fancy something a little more casual, there's always the newly updated Mu: Pocket Knights!

Taking the action of the Mu series in a more beginner-friendly, AFK RPG direction, Mu: Pocket Knights is certainly a little more on the goofy side of things. But its latest update proves there's no lack of challenge with the addition of more high-level content for dedicated players.

And not only that, but there's the new Resonance System to take advantage of. Essentially, once you reach a certain level, you'll be able to unlock all-new effects for each of the four knights by meeting certain requirements. These'll give you powerful effects that are sure to help with some of the other additions on this update, so be sure to check our Mu: Pocket Knights tier list for some pointers!

What kind of additions? Well, obviously, with something like an AFK RPG, we've got an increase in the level cap with 8th to 10th advancements, and new battle chapters up to 210 to offer plenty of challenge for hardcore players. You'll also find more maximum stages for the Square of the Devil and other dungeons.

And of course, given 'tis the season, there's also a Lunar New Year event set to debut, although more in the collection angle. You'll gather up event items to exchange them for rewards, which, while lacking the flair of some fancier events, is still going to be welcome for those of you looking to get a bit of a boost, I'm sure.

