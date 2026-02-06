Menu
Motto Immortal tier list (February 2026) - Ranking the Deities

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Motto Immortal
If you want to know which Deities are the best (and also which ones are the worst), then our Motto Immortal tier list is exactly what you need. In this article, we rank every Deity in the game so you know which ones are worth investing in and which you should just use as fodder.

About Motto Immortal

Motto Immortal mixes RPG elements with idle game mechanics. It’s basically a card-based idle RPG. If you’ve played games like AFK Arena, Dungeon Hunter, and Idle Heroes, you’ll get used to it really fast.

You collect cards and use them to build teams of five. Battles are automatic and turn-based. So, naturally, most of your time is spent team-building (deity synergies) and deciding where to place your heroes on the board.

How we rank the Deities

Having spent a lot of time on games like Heroes of Crown and Ever Legion, it was only natural that I eventually started playing Motto Immortal as well.

Even though the meta is still forming, I already have a pretty good idea of how things look. I read a lot and looked into Chinese tier lists and guides, Discord discussions, and of course, my own personal experience from playing the game.

Since I already mentioned that I have a lot of experience with games like this one, I’d tell you not to waste your resources all over the place. Use them wisely. This is especially important if you’re F2P and don’t plan on spending real money.

Motto Immortal Tier List

Tier Character
S+ Nyx, Zeus, Nuwa, Dionysus, Hladgunnr, Isis, Phoenix, Fengyi, Athena, Nemesis, Pan, Tefnut
S Surtr, Prometheus, Set, Amun-Ra, Yuelao, Yanluo, Caishen, Jingwei, Poseidon, Freya, Demeter, Anubis, Aquarius (Destined Aquarius), Hecate, Aries (Destined Aries)
A Ullr, Diana, Set, Jormungandr, Bastet, Geb, Horus, Ares, Sekhmet, Momus, Khepri, Iris, Hela, Medusa, Libra (Destined Libra), Taurus (Destined Taurus), Capricorn (Destined Capricorn
B Cancer (Destined Cancer), Virgo (Destined Virgo), Gemini (Destined Gemini), Sagittarius (Destined Sagittarius), Leo (Destined Leo), Pisces (Destined Pisces), Scorpio (Destined Scorpio), Artemis
C Tailao, Jinchan, Ratatoskr, Treant, Ushabti, Canopic Jar, Kraken, Nymphia, Nezha
D -
F -

In the next pages, you can find information about specific Deities.

S+ Tier

Fengyi is arguably the strongest early game unit you can have. So, for new players, she's a must-have as she will make your life a lot easier. She works well with Zeus. Pan skillset is all about crowd control (CC) and debuffs, and it's the best in the game in that regard, hence a high position on our Motto Immortal tier list. He can drain enemies' energy, silence them, daze them and reduce their move speed. Zeus (arguably the best Deity right now) is a powerhouse who melts bosses and clears waves with lightning. His Ultimate hits every enemy three times for big AoE bursts, while his main skill snipes the tankiest target for massive single‑target damage. Hladgunnr is a tanky Deity who soaks hits, heals up, and then explodes back into the fight with massive damage and fast attacks.

Her Ultimate creates a glowing field around her that deals big AoE damage, gives her lifesteal, and doubles her attack speed for a short time. She’s also immune to crowd control while her shield is active.

S Tier

Set is a tank‑shredding warrior who hits hard, controls space, and keeps your carries safe.

He scales really well against bosses because his damage is partly based on the enemy’s max HP, and his kit gets extra armour penetration, hit, and crit from passives and artifacts.

Athena is a super flexible support‑bruiser who fits into almost any team. She gives your squad big shields, reduces incoming damage, and throws out stuns that make your frontline really hard to break while messing with enemy skills. She also buffs your strongest DPS with extra attack speed and crit, turning your main carry into a real threat.

A Tier

Jormungandr dashes and taunts enemies and then turns a percentage of the damage he took into true damage. He needs investment to work as intended, but otherwise, he feels underwhelming. Works very well with Poseidon. Something worth mentioning is that manually casting his skill at the right time makes a huge difference. Diana is a support/debuffer who can increase her team's attack speed and reduce enemies' armor. She's good in certain team comps, but not so much as a stand alone unit.

That’s all for now. I don’t want to write more at the moment, since this article will be updated every time a new deity gets released anyway. In games like this, power creep is always a serious issue. I’m not saying it will definitely happen in Motto Immortal, but it’s pretty likely.

Either way, the meta will change, so make sure to come back to this page to stay updated on the latest Motto Immortal tier list.

And it's not just Deities we've ranked. We've also got a Stickman Go tier list and a Resonance Solstice tier list ready and waiting to help you out!

