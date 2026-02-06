Motto Immortal tier list (February 2026) - Ranking the Deities

If you want to know which Deities are the best (and also which ones are the worst), then our Motto Immortal tier list is exactly what you need. In this article, we rank every Deity in the game so you know which ones are worth investing in and which you should just use as fodder.

About Motto Immortal

Motto Immortal mixes RPG elements with idle game mechanics. It’s basically a card-based idle RPG. If you’ve played games like AFK Arena, Dungeon Hunter, and Idle Heroes, you’ll get used to it really fast.

You collect cards and use them to build teams of five. Battles are automatic and turn-based. So, naturally, most of your time is spent team-building (deity synergies) and deciding where to place your heroes on the board.

How we rank the Deities

Having spent a lot of time on games like Heroes of Crown and Ever Legion , it was only natural that I eventually started playing Motto Immortal as well.

Even though the meta is still forming, I already have a pretty good idea of how things look. I read a lot and looked into Chinese tier lists and guides, Discord discussions, and of course, my own personal experience from playing the game.

Since I already mentioned that I have a lot of experience with games like this one, I’d tell you not to waste your resources all over the place. Use them wisely. This is especially important if you’re F2P and don’t plan on spending real money.

Motto Immortal Tier List

Tier Character S+ Nyx, Zeus, Nuwa, Dionysus, Hladgunnr, Isis, Phoenix, Fengyi, Athena, Nemesis, Pan, Tefnut S Surtr, Prometheus, Set, Amun-Ra, Yuelao, Yanluo, Caishen, Jingwei, Poseidon, Freya, Demeter, Anubis, Aquarius (Destined Aquarius), Hecate, Aries (Destined Aries) A Ullr, Diana, Set, Jormungandr, Bastet, Geb, Horus, Ares, Sekhmet, Momus, Khepri, Iris, Hela, Medusa, Libra (Destined Libra), Taurus (Destined Taurus), Capricorn (Destined Capricorn B Cancer (Destined Cancer), Virgo (Destined Virgo), Gemini (Destined Gemini), Sagittarius (Destined Sagittarius), Leo (Destined Leo), Pisces (Destined Pisces), Scorpio (Destined Scorpio), Artemis C Tailao, Jinchan, Ratatoskr, Treant, Ushabti, Canopic Jar, Kraken, Nymphia, Nezha D - F -

In the next pages, you can find information about specific Deities.