Motto Immortal tier list (February 2026) - Ranking the Deities
| Motto Immortal
If you want to know which Deities are the best (and also which ones are the worst), then our Motto Immortal tier list is exactly what you need. In this article, we rank every Deity in the game so you know which ones are worth investing in and which you should just use as fodder.
About Motto ImmortalMotto Immortal mixes RPG elements with idle game mechanics. It’s basically a card-based idle RPG. If you’ve played games like AFK Arena, Dungeon Hunter, and Idle Heroes, you’ll get used to it really fast.
You collect cards and use them to build teams of five. Battles are automatic and turn-based. So, naturally, most of your time is spent team-building (deity synergies) and deciding where to place your heroes on the board.
How we rank the DeitiesHaving spent a lot of time on games like Heroes of Crown and Ever Legion, it was only natural that I eventually started playing Motto Immortal as well.
Even though the meta is still forming, I already have a pretty good idea of how things look. I read a lot and looked into Chinese tier lists and guides, Discord discussions, and of course, my own personal experience from playing the game.
Since I already mentioned that I have a lot of experience with games like this one, I’d tell you not to waste your resources all over the place. Use them wisely. This is especially important if you’re F2P and don’t plan on spending real money.
Motto Immortal Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Nyx, Zeus, Nuwa, Dionysus, Hladgunnr, Isis, Phoenix, Fengyi, Athena, Nemesis, Pan, Tefnut
|S
|Surtr, Prometheus, Set, Amun-Ra, Yuelao, Yanluo, Caishen, Jingwei, Poseidon, Freya, Demeter, Anubis, Aquarius (Destined Aquarius), Hecate, Aries (Destined Aries)
|A
|Ullr, Diana, Set, Jormungandr, Bastet, Geb, Horus, Ares, Sekhmet, Momus, Khepri, Iris, Hela, Medusa, Libra (Destined Libra), Taurus (Destined Taurus), Capricorn (Destined Capricorn
|B
|Cancer (Destined Cancer), Virgo (Destined Virgo), Gemini (Destined Gemini), Sagittarius (Destined Sagittarius), Leo (Destined Leo), Pisces (Destined Pisces), Scorpio (Destined Scorpio), Artemis
|C
|Tailao, Jinchan, Ratatoskr, Treant, Ushabti, Canopic Jar, Kraken, Nymphia, Nezha
|D
|-
|F
|-
In the next pages, you can find information about specific Deities.
1
S+ Tier
Her Ultimate creates a glowing field around her that deals big AoE damage, gives her lifesteal, and doubles her attack speed for a short time. She’s also immune to crowd control while her shield is active.
2
S Tier
He scales really well against bosses because his damage is partly based on the enemy’s max HP, and his kit gets extra armour penetration, hit, and crit from passives and artifacts.Athena is a super flexible support‑bruiser who fits into almost any team. She gives your squad big shields, reduces incoming damage, and throws out stuns that make your frontline really hard to break while messing with enemy skills. She also buffs your strongest DPS with extra attack speed and crit, turning your main carry into a real threat.
3
A Tier
That’s all for now. I don’t want to write more at the moment, since this article will be updated every time a new deity gets released anyway. In games like this, power creep is always a serious issue. I’m not saying it will definitely happen in Motto Immortal, but it’s pretty likely.
Either way, the meta will change, so make sure to come back to this page to stay updated on the latest Motto Immortal tier list.
