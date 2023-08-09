Ever Legion tier list of the best heroes
Today we will cover a complete Ever Legion tier list of all the best heroes in the game, from Mythical to Legendary and even Common tier. We've listed the heroes from best to worst, so you can have a better idea of who you should add to your team in order to have the best possible lineup to challenge the enemies.
The heroes come in three different rarities, which also account for the biggest difference in power between them. Of course, there are some heroes which are pretty decent overall at the very start of the game, but eventually, you should be aiming to obtain a bunch of heroes with high potential, and invest all of the resources in them. The rarities are as follows:
- Mythical Tier
- Legendary Tier
- Common Tier
Mythical Tier heroes are the best overall, as they have four skills players can activate and upgrade. The Legendary Tier ones have three, while the Common Tier heroes only have two, which is why you will want to avoid them in the long run.
In our Ever Legion tier list, we've listed all of the heroes, of all rarities, but it is to be expected that the Common ones will end up in the bottom tier. Some of the Legendaries are pretty good despite only having three skills - so while they won't make the highest tier, you can still safely use them until you acquire some better ones.
The best heroes in Ever LegionAt the moment, there are many possible choices when it comes to Mythical heroes. However, only a handful of them have risen above the rest, and we've added them to the S+ tier. We recommend that you upgrade these if you are lucky and get them early on, otherwise, try to keep summoning until you get them - you won't be disappointed.
Ever Legion S+ Tier heroes
Starting off with the S+ tier, we have the absolute best heroes in Ever Legion. These characters shine all throughout the game's content, and they are definitely the ones you should try adding into your team. These heroes are strong, scale well with level and if equipped with the right gear, they will dominate in any instance.
- Aeyastra
- Theadril
- Esia & Arnoth
- Melial
- Alexios
- Nyras
- Vivienne
- Kthir
- Razhul
- Alexandria
- Stannos
- Ahmut
- Nefertari
- Aravis
- Melusine
- Th'londrir
- Aenara
- Xayl'thir
- Yelina
Ever Legion S Tier heroes
At the S tier of the Ever Legion tier list, we have the second best characters - they are very good, reliable, and while not all players could end up having a lineup with just S+ tier characters, picking some of the S+ tier and S tier could definitely land you a good, powerful team.
- Holech
- Oroth
- Leuka
- Ahasver
- Constanza
- Gatek
- Niviana
- Genevieve
- Robert
- Olivier
- Edward
- Asmodai
- Anne
- Brenia
- Leolas
- Julia
- Desmond
- Godfrey
- Seithmann
- Keelia
- Velnak
- Rogrys
- Creithylad
- Sulien
- Celtchar
- Malakith
- Gar'zak
- Aylwyn
- Iya'thill
Ever Legion A Tier heroes
A tier heroes are not some of the best Ever Legion characters, but they are good enough to use if you have them upgraded and equipped with decent gear. They could still lose if facing a very strong opponent, hence the A Tier, but overall they're a pretty safe investment and fairly reliable characters to add to your team.
- Grukzag
- Kulgaz
- Heinrich
- Psyche
- Aello
- Armog
- Puith
- Maeve
- Arawn
- Blodeuweth
- Rhiannon
- Elyarill
- Viridy
- Llyr
- Dirwyn
- Kaspar
- Herla
- Mawi
- Globnik
- Cruban
- Donnith
- Sera
- Wadjetta
Ever Legion B Tier heroes
While these heroes are in the next-to-last tier, they could work in certain scenarios. For instance, some of them might be quite decent at PvP, but still not the best. You should use them if you have no better ones, but switch them out as soon as you have acquired some better characters because it isn't going to pay off using and upgrading them in the long run.
- Heinrich
- Chretien
- Tam
- Kveldor
- Katerina
- Urash
- Gretchen
- Bruk'daz
- Aaranella
- Holiburn
- Lailoken
- Ruthven
Ever Legion C Tier heroes
We do not recommend using these heroes at all. They are not good, only at the very few stages at the start of the game. Most of them only have 2 skills and therefore a very set maximum power that they can be upgraded to.
- Royal Priest
- Royal Guard
- Ogre Warrior
- Chaos Shaman
- Forest Spirit
- Forest Guardian
- Undead Swordsman
- Undead Fighter