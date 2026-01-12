Motto Immortal offers strategic RPG action with some interesting but potentially controversial twists

Who wants to live forever?

Motto Immortal is out now on iOS and Android

It features a jam-packed cast of goddesses to collect and battle with

You can also interact with them using the novel AI Divine Interaction System

The subject of AI in gaming is a pretty loaded topic, to say the least. But I think if anything is going to really set that off, it'll be seeing it integrated into mobile. Because for mobile players, there are a few things they really hold true to, one of them being nice art, which is why Motto Immortal may prove controversial.

As far as core gameplay goes, Motto Immortal is pretty typical of the genre. It features a wide cast of goddesses drawn from historical mythology, transformed into characters for use in this strategic action RPG. The AI-generated art for these characters would already be cause enough for debate, but then there's the AI Divine Interaction System.

Essentially, it lets you chat and interact with the cast of Motto Immortal outside of the usual static conversations seen in other entries in the genre. You'll be able to have your fortune read, discover more lore about the characters or simply chat to them about anything that comes to mind.

Pantheon

We covered Motto Immortal last week , and personally, my opinion hasn't really changed massively on it. It looks like an interesting concept, but I think that whether or not you gel with it is directly tied to your opinion on the technology being used.

Specifically, whereas some other releases have committed their own indiscretions by making use of placeholder art, Motto Immortal is at least embracing it wholeheartedly. I'm sure for some of you, the chance to chat with goddesses is quite compelling.

But I think that for many, the characters may fall a bit flat, given that you don't already know and are compelled by them.

