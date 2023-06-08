Heroes of Crown tier list and a reroll guide
If you're eager to check out all the best characters in Heroes of Crown, then look no further because our Heroes of Crown tier list will give you all the information you need to select the best ones and form a powerful team to carry you through the game.
Heroes of Crown is a beautifully-styled 3D idle RPG where players can deploy a team to farm and take down enemies, upgrade them, and eventually fight mighty opponents that drop amazing loot. The game's visuals play an important role, as they make the entire game so much more enjoyable!
We are going to focus on giving you everything that you need to know about the best heroes in Heroes of Crown, including which ones you should be adding to your team. We ranked them starting with the S tier at the very top, which contains some of the best characters you could pick, all the way down to the D tier which contains the weakest heroes.
So without further ado, let's dive into the Heroes of Crown tier list below! Also, feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier!
S Tier
The best heroes are at the top of the Heroes of Crown tier list, and they can make the game much easier for you. With that said, you can still progress without having one of these characters but the battles are going to be somewhat harder.
- Blazing Dragoon
- Adjudicator Anubis
- Blade of Shadows Arlune
- Tempest Dragon Constantia
- Master Dragon Don
- Elementalist Grail
- Blazing Heart Marloc
- Lord of Time Merilyn
- Baby Shark Pearl
- Seductress Lilith
- Lord of the Dead Kane
- Sinister Dragoon Brunnhilde
- Super Twins Bella & Ella
- Sword Master Sylvie
- Third Prince Ne Zha
- Valkyrie Arvette
- Dark Bride Victoria
- Dark Apostle Skyne
- God Heir - Dark Knight Lucia
- God Heir - Aurora Priscilla
- God Heir - Epic Diva Christine
- Celestial Spear Veya
- Celestial Harp Aya
Another amazing DPS-based hero is Pearl as she has the ability to cause huge area damage and slow down her enemies.
A Tier
A Tier characters might not be as overpowered as the S Tier heroes, but make no mistake - they can get the job done. These units are worthy of being a part of your team as they are considered very strong overall. It is certainly worth investing in them especially if you can't get your hands on one of the S-tier units.
- Armored Mech Omega
- Daughter of the Sea Atargatis
- Blessed Guardian Garde
- Might of Partha Conny
- Eternal Flame Julius
- Endless Storm Eurus
- Fury of Destruction Morrian
- Butcher of Truth Sabah
- Oni-Mak Ronin Genkuro
- Flower Frenzy Kin
- Luminescent Light Nora
- Lunar Shadow Alutan
- Starstrider Mage Norman
- Malicious Puppet Andrew
- Monkey King Sun WuKong
- Nelly Ishtar Fire Dragon
- Dragon Princess Nerishta
- Saint of Purity Vichy
- Scarlet Velvet Mousse
- Shield of Partha Sera
- Double-Faced Tiger Yen
- Seraphine Sea Guardian
- Tang Master Dragon
- Er Lang Yang Jian
- Howling Wind Terrastoya
- Underworld Strider Sardimund
- Rose Princess Wendy
- Prosecutor Marcy
- Marcus
Someone could argue that Sera should have been ranked higher. She can absorb damage thanks to her shield and healing abilities, plus she can freeze enemies with her attacks.Tang is another great tank character that can absorb great amounts of damage thanks to various skills that provide shields and damage reduction. Nelly is a hero that can shred Warrior-class enemies with massive damage and burns.
B Tier
B Tier heroes are decent, but nothing more overall. Some of them can be a part of certain teams as they offer unique abilities. With that said, it's not really worth investing in one of these characters. Better save your resources for as long as you can until you can get one of the heroes in the above tiers.
- Lady Inferno Alicia
- Astral Guardian Heimdall
- Frenzy Toxin Harken
- Night Owl Baldur
- Frost Spirit Dana
- Daughter of Nature Dorothy
- Huntress Eloi
- Demolitionist Cooperhill
- Glow Dragon Ao Xin
- Lord of Artemis Himmelia
- Revenant Knight Alex
- Sark Deep Sea Fury
- Sea Witch Siren
- Smiling Miracle Pocah
C Tier
The characters in the C tier are simply weak at the moment. Potentially, they can still be used in battle as support, but nothing more. It goes without saying that you shouldn't waste your resources on any of these characters.
- Devil Devourer Aigre
- Savage Beast Alpha
- Ancient Warlock Ariel
- Minotaur Spirit Salon
- Bookish Scholar Augustus
- Iron Fist Avrora
- Baldur Blade of Storms
- Axe Berserker Beauvue
- Blade of Storms Saru
- Devotee of Truth Ivasia
- Doomsayer Lance
- Water Sage Viktor
- Emperor of Light Lorraine
- Ice Guard Gawain
- Wrathful Claw Valtu
- Halberd of Exile Sara
- Wrath of the Deep Shaak
- Pirate King Lada
- Elf Prince Laigna
D Tier
Avoid using these heroes if possible as they are considered to be the weakest ones in the game currently. Maybe a future update will change their status, but as of now, use them only if you don't have another choice.
- Silly Fruit Bombs Ivanna
- Fruit Candy Kina
- Mad Inventor Toto
- Molten Fury Sorian
- Mournful Hunter Barton
- Wandering Knight Lotta
- Elven Archer Leah
- Squire Coulson
- Mage Apprentice Enrique
- Elven Prince Ragnus
- Finfolk Garm
- Cactus Pointy
- Treant Kruger
- Goblin Pitcher Garo
- Wild Huntress Corolla
We've come to the end of the Heroes of Crown tier list. Keep in mind that future game updates might very well change our evaluation of the characters and thus our rankings. You should revisit this page now and then to make sure you're up-to-date with the latest character changes. It will help you keep the meta team at all times.
Reroll Guide
If you're eager to reroll in Heroes of Crown, then all you need to do is follow the step-by-step process we've detailed below.
Step 1:
Make sure you log into the game using a Guest account. This will make rerolling a lot smoother since you won't have the account bound to your email address or social media accounts.
Step 2:
Play through the tutorial and do the free summons. Afterwards, claim all the free rewards and proceed to redeem all the codes for free Diamonds. The more Diamonds you get, the more times you'll be able to summon. You can summon with these, or you can keep playing with your current characters up to stage 2-2, where you will get an additional 10x summon tickets.
Step 3:
If the characters you received are not what you wanted, then all you need to do is, on your device, open Settings -> Apps -> find Heroes of Crown and Clear Data and Clear Cache. This will essentially reset the game, and you can start over!
