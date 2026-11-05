Updated on November 5th, 2026 - Version 2.1 - Latest Addition: Apex - Peacock Queen

If you're eager to check out all the best characters in Heroes of Crown, then look no further because our Heroes of Crown tier list will give you all the information you need to pick the best and form a powerful team to carry you through the game.

Heroes of Crown is a beautifully styled 3D idle RPG where you make a team before sending them out to farm and take down enemies, upgrade them, and eventually fight mighty opponents that drop amazing loot. It has lovely visuals that really add to the experience!

There are also lots of Heroes of Crown redeem codes that you can check out right now for more rewards!

We are going to focus on giving you everything you need to know about the best heroes in Heroes of Crown, including which ones you should be adding to your team. We have ranked them starting with the S tier at the very top, which contains some of the best characters you could pick, all the way down to the D tier, which contains the weakest heroes, who probably want to avoid.

So without further ado, let's dive into our Heroes of Crown tier list! Also, feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier!