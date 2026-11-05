Heroes of Crown tier list and reroll guide
Updated on November 5th, 2026 - Version 2.1 - Latest Addition: Apex - Peacock Queen
If you're eager to check out all the best characters in Heroes of Crown, then look no further because our Heroes of Crown tier list will give you all the information you need to pick the best and form a powerful team to carry you through the game.
Heroes of Crown is a beautifully styled 3D idle RPG where you make a team before sending them out to farm and take down enemies, upgrade them, and eventually fight mighty opponents that drop amazing loot. It has lovely visuals that really add to the experience!
- There are also lots of Heroes of Crown redeem codes that you can check out right now for more rewards!
We are going to focus on giving you everything you need to know about the best heroes in Heroes of Crown, including which ones you should be adding to your team. We have ranked them starting with the S tier at the very top, which contains some of the best characters you could pick, all the way down to the D tier, which contains the weakest heroes, who probably want to avoid.
So without further ado, let's dive into our Heroes of Crown tier list! Also, feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier!
Tiers SS & S| Tiers A,B & C | Reroll guide
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SS and S Tier
|SS-Tier
|Apex - Queen Mother, Apex - Welkin Song, Ariditas, Heyday - Ancient Empress - Wu Zetian, Nimbus - Mankind Creator - Nuwa, Apex - Heartweaver, Apex - White Bone, Apex - Sword Spirit, Apex - River Goddess, Apex - Green Snake, Apex - Woman Marshal, Apex - Moon Goddess, Apex - Mighty Thor, Apex - Elegia, Apex - Peacock Queen
|S-Tier
|Apex - Dauntless Flight, Prophetess Fiona, Moon Fairy, Apex - Changeling - Suth, Nimbus - Ghost Lord - Bousen Kigun, Nimbus - Woman Warrior - Mulan, Heyday - Rainbow Feather - Yang Yu Huan, Heyay - Blossom Beauty - Wan Er, Nimbus - White Snake - Bai Suzhen, Apex - Fatal Attraction, Nimbus - Mortal Heart - Fae, Nimbus - Budhist Saint, Heyday - Lotus Poet - Li Bai
About SS-Tier HeroesApex - Wasteland Witch, Heyday - Ancient Empress - Wu Zetian and Nimbus - Mankind Creator - Nuwa are the best heroes in the game and have been for a while now. Empress is probably stronger in isolation, but the Nimbus team is the one that dominates the meta, and Nuwa is the key to it. Empress really only needs Heyday - Rainbow Feather Yang Yu Huan to unlock her power, while Nuwa needs pretty much the whole Nimbus team. That's the main difference between the two.
About S-Tier HeroesApex - Changeling - Suth is the latest hero to be released, and she's a beast. That said, she doesn't really have a team currently. So, there's that. Obviously, we are expecting more Apex heroes to be released in the future, but currently, I don't think she can replace any heroes on the Nimbus or Heyday teams. At least, I haven't seen it yet.
As for the other heroes, it's pretty simple. They are all parts of either Nimbus or Heyday teams. Even if in isolation, some other heroes in lower tiers are better, it doesn't matter because that's not how this game works. It's all about having the best team. And currently, Nimbus is the one dominating the meta with Heyday being second, thanks to Heyday - Ancient Empress - Wu Zetian.
Some of them are better than others when it comes to Endless Abyss solo mode, but it's not a good enough reason to rank them higher or lower solely based on that alone.
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A , B and C Tier
|A-Tier
|Apocalypse - Celestial Lux - Luo, Apocalypse - Daylight Star - Antaresia, Heaven - Melody Enchantress - Yue Yao, Heaven - Dragon Lord - Nidana, Heaven - Ninetails - Bai Su, God Heir - Saint of Purity - Vichy, God Heir - Prosecutor - Marcy, God Heir - Aurora - Priscilla, Apocalyse - Twilight Priest - Heather, Apocalypse - Spirit Puppet - Yeyin & Zhouging, Apocalypse - Lotus Dance - Hilda, Heaven - Sparkling Wanderer - Jiu Li, Heaven - Sword Spirit - Guixu, God Heir - Dark Knight - Lucia, God Heir - Epic Diva - Christine, God Heir - Night Eater - Sophia & Monica, Destruction Fury - Morrian, Blazzing Dragoon Zero, Elven Queen Sifgar, Fallen Shura - Reinhardt, Paladin - Celestial Spear - Veya
|B-Tier
|Dark Apostle - Skyne, Er Lang - Yang Jian, Dark Bride - Victoria, Adjudicator - Anubis, Blade of Shaows - Arlune, Malicious Puppet - Andrew, Sinister Dragoon - Brunnhilde, Lord of the Dead - Kane, Underworld Strider - Sardimund, Lunar Shadow - Alutan, Seductress - Lilith, Dark Bride - Victoria, Elementalist - Grail, Blessed Guardian Garde, Valkyrie - Arvette, Sword Master - Sylvie, Monkey King - Sun Wukong, Super Twins - Bella & Ella, Armored Mech - Omega, Glow Dragon - Ao Xin, Blade of God - Astana, Third Prince - Ne Zha, Double Faced Tiger - Yen, Lord of Time - Merilyn, Endless Storm - Eurus, Tempest Dragon - Constantia, Rose Princess - Wendy, Master Dragon - Don, Forest Guardian - Lillian, Silly Fruit Bombs - Ivanna, Eternal Flame - Julius, Dragon Princess - Nerishta, Blazing Heart - Marloc, Oni - Maskl Ronin - Genkuro, Scarlet Velvet - Mousse, Nightingale - Nadine, Flower Frenzy - Kin, Daughter of the Sea - Atargatis, Shield of Partha - Sera, Howling Wind - Terrastoya, Celestial Spear - Veya, Baby Shark - Pearl, Might of Partha - Conny, Arctic Empress - Scati,
|C-Tier
|Mournful Hunter - Barton, Revenant Knight - Alex, Doomsayer - Lance, Mad Inventor - Toto, Luminescense - Nora, Smiling Miracle - Pocah, Emperor of Light - Lorraine, Devotee of Truth - Ivasia, Night Owl - Baldur, Blade of Storms - Saru, Daugther of Nature - Dorothy, Lord of Artemis - Himmelia, Savage Beast - Alpha, Astral Guardian - Heimdall, Fruit Candy - Kina, Devil Devourer - Aigre, Axe Berserker - Beauvue, Iron Fist - Aurora, Ancient Warlock - Ariel, Molten Fury - Sorian, Wild Huntress - Corolla, Sea Witch - Siren, Ice Guard - Gawain, Frost Spirit - Dana, Water Sage - Viktor, Halberd of Exile, Wandering Knight - Lotta
About A-Tier Heroes
As I've explained already, Heroes of Crown: Legends is all about the best teams. Heroes in A-tier can be part of your third team. It doesn't really matter which one you want to go for. God Heir, Apocalypse and Heaven are all good enough to help you progress past level 1701 in Dragonspine Tower. Usually, especially if you are a beginner or F2P, God Heir will be your third team because the beginner summons give you access to these heroes.
The Chaos heroes are good individually, but they have no team. Also, in no way, shape or form are they worth the investment needed. So, avoid them.
About B-Tier Heroes
B-tier heroes in our Heroes of Crown: Legends tier list are of the core elements. These heroes will be usable in the very early stages of the game, and later on, they can be used for your Starburst Resonance. Obviously, you will use them in Elemental Tower as well. Also, if you don't have a solid third team, you can use them for that as well. Other than that, they have no real use.
About C-Tier Heroes
C-tier heroes are food. That's their use. You can use some of them on your Starburst Resonance, also. That's all they are good for, really. Ah, and also for Elemental Tower.
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Reroll guide for Heroes of Crown
If you're eager to reroll in Heroes of Crown, then all you need to do is follow the step-by-step process we've detailed below:
Step 1:
Make sure you log into the game using a Guest account. This will make rerolling a lot smoother since you won't have the account bound to your email address or social media accounts.
Step 2:
Play through the tutorial and do the free summons. Afterwards, claim all the free rewards and proceed to redeem all the codes for free Diamonds. The more Diamonds you get, the more times you'll be able to summon. You can summon with these, or you can keep playing with your current characters up to stage 2-2, where you will get an additional 10x summon tickets.
Step 3:
If the characters you received are not what you wanted, then all you need to do is, on your device, open Settings -> Apps -> find Heroes of Crown and Clear Data and Clear Cache. This will essentially reset the game, and you can start over!
Characters ranked in other similar games: