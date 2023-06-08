Version 1.0.13 Last added : Night Eater

If you're eager to check out all the best characters in Heroes of Crown, then look no further because our Heroes of Crown tier list will give you all the information you need to select the best ones and form a powerful team to carry you through the game.

Heroes of Crown is a beautifully-styled 3D idle RPG where players can deploy a team to farm and take down enemies, upgrade them, and eventually fight mighty opponents that drop amazing loot. The game's visuals play an important role, as they make the entire game so much more enjoyable!

There are also lots of Heroes of Crown redeem codes that you can check out right now for more rewards!

We are going to focus on giving you everything that you need to know about the best heroes in Heroes of Crown, including which ones you should be adding to your team. We ranked them starting with the S tier at the very top, which contains some of the best characters you could pick, all the way down to the D tier which contains the weakest heroes.

So without further ado, let's dive into the Heroes of Crown tier list below! Also, feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.

S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier

Reroll guide